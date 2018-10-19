It’s that time of year for beloved and fun traditions: cozy sweaters, pumpkin spiced everything, raking leaves, picking out Halloween costumes, and watching some of the best TV programming of the year. The fun kicks off every year with the pre-Halloween viewing party of a decades old Peanuts' classic: It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It’s already scheduled to air on TV, but if you think you'll miss it don’t fret. Here's all the info you need on where to stream It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

The autumnal animation is scheduled to air on ABC on Oct. 22 at 8/7c and again on Oct. 27 at 7/6c. You can make plans to watch live or set your DVR for one of those nights, if needed. But if you want to watch it right now — or at least before the aforementioned set air dates — there are also a few great options for streaming.

For starters, you can buy the holiday special on Amazon Prime Video for $14.99, or if you prefer to rent it, you can do so on iTunes for $3.99. As expected, the soundtrack is also available on iTunes for just $7.99. For now, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown doesn't appear to be available on Netflix. There's a third option to stream though, as It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is also available to stream on YouTube for the same low price as iTunes, just $3.99.

In the interest of being thorough, it’s also worth mentioning that the 1966 classic been shown so many times that some people have pirated it and put it up on video streaming services like YouTube and DailyMotion. As always, if you choose to watch unofficial videos on these sites, remember that quality and content could vary. And, of course, it’s not a bad idea to preview anything you watch on these sites before you let little eyes sit down to watch. Unfortunately, you never know what someone could be editing into these seemingly safe videos for kids.

It’s hard to believe this will be the 53rd anniversary of It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, according to Town & Country. The story of Linus camping out in the pumpkin patch hoping to see the alleged Great Pumpkin, and Charlie Brown’s unlucky trick-or-treating endeavors has become one of the best half-hours in TV history. I mean, who doesn’t get warm fuzzies when remembering Charlie Brown’s botched ghost costume or Snoopy’s fantasy of the Flying Ace? These moments are so deliciously classic that Snoopy in an astronaut’s helmet became the mascot for the Apollo 10 space mission, according to TV Guide. They even named their command module Charlie Brown, and called the lunar module Snoopy!

With so many ways to watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown now there’s no need to miss out on this classic, animated treat. Grab the candy corn, a caramel apple, a pumpkin spiced latte, and the kids for what’s sure to be your family's favorite Halloween tradition.