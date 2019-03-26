The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest cast member came on the scene with a bang: she got married just a few episodes after introducing herself. Of course, this season's freshman Housewife is none other than Denise Richards, so obviously, fans were pretty invested in the details of her storyline right from the beginning. Her nuptials are featured on the March 26 episode (yes, amidst Puppygate), so viewers turning in may be wondering where Denise Richards got married.

Well, she and husband Aaron Phypers tied the knot on the beach in Malibu, according to Us Weekly. "I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life," she said in a statement, per Bravo's The Daily Dish. "I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!"

Her dress was designed and made in just 24 hours, according to designer Mark Zunino, who revealed the gown on Instagram. The white strapless romper had a sweetheart neckline and a removable, floor-length tulle skirt overlay with a train. In another Instagram post from that evening, Denise can be seen ditching the skirt at the end of the night to ride off with her new husband on a motorcycle.

Following the beach ceremony, the couple hosted about 15 people for a post-wedding patio brunch. Denise and Aaron kept their engagement extremely private, and in fact, the wedding happened just days after news of their engagement went public. She wanted to keep things focused on her family and they planned the whole affair in just two days, according to People.

Denise explained in an interview with People that Aaron spontaneously decided on a wedding date of Sep. 8 because the number eight symbolizes infinity. And Denise credits her wedding planner for pulling off a fabulous celebration in 48 hours.

"If we didn’t have Mindy Weiss, we would not have been able to do it. It would’ve been, like, in our garage probably," she laughed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She did a beautiful job and it was really sweet. It was very close family and friends, and everyone said that it looked like it had been planned for months."

Prominently featured in the wedding were Denise's three daughters — two of whom, Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 13, she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. (The pair were married from 2002-2006.) In 2011, she adopted Eloise, 7. Aaron, who was briefly married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, doesn't have children.

In an episode earlier this season, Denise explained how she met Aaron at his Malibu energy healing center Quantum360. "I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing," she said. "Then, one time we had sex in one of his rooms. We've been inseparable ever since."

It's still early on in her Housewives tenure, but Denise certainly has the bold transparency required of a franchise icon. I'd say her splashy introduction bodes well for her future on the show.