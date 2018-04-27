Listen, there are two indisputable facts about the Duggar family. First of all, they're big. That's obvious. But another thing about the Duggars? They have some pretty strict rules. Like, really strict. So it makes sense that some fairly common things like piercings would be outrageous to the family. But, which Duggars have piercings? Actually, it's not as big of a deal to the family as one might think.

Yes, while the Duggars might be known for not allowing their daughters to wear pants or cut their hair, they're actually totally OK with piercings. Well, as long as they're in the ear (mostly), and they're on a girl. So yeah, they're still pretty strict, but definitely not as strict as some might think. Back in 2014, one of the younger Duggar daughters, Jordyn, got to get her ears pierced for her sixth birthday. For most girls, this would just be another right of passage, but because it involved a Duggar, someone had to say something.

One Twitter user went so far as to question the family's faith. "This is surprising since Duggars are fundamentalists," the person wrote. "The bible forbids piercings and tattoos." Really, though, the Duggars can follow their own rules, and if they want to pierce their ears, then that's totally fine.

Basically, all of the Duggar daughters who are of a reasonable age have pierced ears. And it definitely seems to be something that the family treasures doing with their daughters when they're old enough. According to the official Duggar Family Blog, when Jordyn got her ears pierced, it was a whole event. "Today, Jordyn turns six years old," the blog reported. "To celebrate, Michelle took her to a local boutique to have her ears pierced."

Additionally, Duggar grandchildren are also OK to get their ears pierced. Another Duggar Family Blog Post from 2010 reported that Josh and Anna Duggar's daughter, Mackynzie, who was born in 2009, had her ears pierced as well. Per the blog,

Josh was very excited, while Anna was a little uneasy. They both agreed that it would be best to have the procedure done while she is too little to remember. Josh and his sisters took Mackynzie to the mall while Anna went to a different store so she wouldn't have to see her daughter upset. "She'll be fine in five minutes," Josh assured his wife, "It will be no problem."It took a little more than five minutes to calm Mackynzie down, but everyone agrees that she looks adorable.

So, what about other piercings? Well, it seems as though that's kind of where the family draws the line. For the most part that is

Yes, one of the older Duggar daughters, Jill, made headlines in November of 2017 when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram featuring a very interesting new accessory: a nose stud! Obviously, the piercing was a shock to Duggar fans, as the family's well-known Christian beliefs are a hallmark of who they are. What's more, the Bible does warn against piercings and tattoos, as a certain Twitter user pointed out. Leviticus 19:28 reads, "Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the LORD."

But clearly, the family sees no real issue in piercing their ears, or their nose. Of course, Jill is still the only Duggar to have a pierced nose, but who knows? Both Jill and Jinger Duggar have been spotted wearing pants, and with Jill's nose ring, it might not be too long until more Duggars sport nose rings and boyfriend jeans. At this point, anything is possible.