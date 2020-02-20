For some people, the whole point of dabbling in “the zodiac” is to see if their crush is a good match for them. But if you're curious about which zodiac signs are the most compatible on a deep, soulmate sort of level (of course you are), making the right match isn't as simple as reading your horoscope.

“Compatibility is really far more complicated than this question, because our cosmic blueprint tells such a bigger story," intuitive astrologer Sally Boyd tells Romper. "We are more than our sun sign, we really must consider our ascendant and moon signs as well.”

“We can look at first glance for sun sign compatibility/synastry," adds Lumi Pelinku, "The Celestial Astrologer."

"However, taking a deeper look at a couples birth chart, this can shed a lot of light on compatibility." In general, Pelinku explains, sun signs mix well with signs in their own element or signs in complementary elements; for example: water and water; fire and air; water and earth.

As far as the "deepest connection" romantically among the signs, Pelinku says that Scorpio and Pisces is known as "the combination that exudes a deep and emotional connection in love. These two are water signs, and this elemental fusion can be compelling, yet complex."

"The fixed nature of Scorpio appreciates Pisces' mutable nature in going with the flow," Pelinku adds. "Initially, when the relationship is established, these two mesh their personalities, and in fact reflect back what the other is lacking. All in all, a passionate and a cathartic match."

Maybe a true friendship is what you're trying to find. Virgos and Geminis are a great match because they both share a love of mental stimulation, according to Pelinku: "The flow in banter can be very flirtatious and challenging. Which these Mercury-ruled natives appreciate! These two geniuses would be a magnetic and fun-filled duo if in a relationship."

If none of these combos involve your personal sign, not to worry. As Pelinku says, our birth charts are just "a means of understanding each other."

"The synastry between two people will help you honor and respect each other’s personality and needs. Overall, astrology is a tool that can coach you to achieve relationship success." (Synastry = "the art of relationship astrology," according to Cafe Astrology.)

The following matches are typically pretty compatible, according to the experts.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) "Sagittarius and Aquarius will both love adventure and admire your spontaneity, and will find sex smokin' hot," Boyd says. "Earth and water signs will be a bit too serious for you in the love department," she adds.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Shutterstock "Earthy Taurus really needs security, trust, and some creature comforts," says Boyd. "Cancer will provide just what you need and will keep the home fires burning. Capricorns are a great choice because they're going to make sure nothing unpredictable rocks your boat. Those mutable fire and air signs will send you over the edge, and the drama of Leo will be a bit too much, so steer clear."

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) "Airy and flexible," according to Boyd, a Gemini will have "great chemistry" with fire signs like Leo or Sag, "but I think Aquarians or Libras will have your quick mind reeling with possibilities. You must have a love that you can chat it up with. Avoid those watery or landlocked individuals, they will attempt to clip your wings you social butterfly."

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) "You are the boss of all the water signs, and your home-loving tastes will love the sensuality of Taurus," Boyd says. "Pisces would love to stay in bed with you all day, and Scorpios may make your knees buckle. Those talkative, dramatic fire and air signs will just create storms."

Leo (July 22 to August 22) "Fire needs air to catch!" says Boyd. "Choose freedom and fun-loving Sagittarius to stoke the fire. Aquarians will catch your eye as well, because they have as much enthusiasm as you do." As far as who you should stay away from, Boyd says "you will argue your way to the grave with a water sign, and earth signs like Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn will judge you for your lack of practicality."

Virgo ( August 23 to September 22) Boyd says a Scorpio, Cancer, or Taurus would be an "excellent complement" for Virgo, but stay away from Aries or Sagittarius. "You need to trust the one you love. It would help if you also had someone easy-going because you are somewhat hard on yourself and others."

Libra (September 23 to October 22) Boyd says Libras are all about the relationships. (And I can vouch for that one.) "Other fire and air signs will all work," she explains. "Actually, you could make it work with anyone if you give up part of yourself, but you don't want to do that — you have so much to offer. Go for an intellectual connection with Gemini. Skip the Cancers, Scorpios, Taurus, and Capricorns; they will upset the balance and pleasure you require."

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) Shutterstock Scorpios are "intense and passionate water signs," according to Boyd. "Earth signs are safe; however, Cancer is going to trip your trigger and bring you all the creature comforts after that great sex you are going to have! Don't even go for the eye candy on that Aries, Leo, or Libra — not what you really want." And as Pelinku says above, Scorpios and Pisces have the deepest connection of them all.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) Sag should stay away from Capricorns and Cancers, warns Boyd. "Find that person that will give you enough freedom to want to come back to them. That is going to be a fire or air sign. If a party and luxury are what you long for, it would be a Leo!"

Capricorn ( December 22 to January 21) "Capricorn, you are a hardworking achiever and need someone to support you in all your seriousness. Go for Taurus, they have that practical side, but will help you loosen up in the boudoir! A Gemini or Sagittarius will push you straight off the edge," Boyd says.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) Apparently, Aquarians love other Aquarians according to Boyd. How Aquarian of them. "Fire signs are fun too, but if you really want a supportive partner and someone that will stimulate you, go for a Gemini. Say bye-bye to Pisces and Capricorns," she says.

Pisces (February 20 to March 20) "The Cardinal water sign of Cancer will get your need for private time and your proclivity for moodiness and sensitivities," says Boyd. "Grab on to a Scorpio, and you can read each other's minds and steep in intuition! Fire and air signs will wear you out."