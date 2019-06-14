Baby Archie, is just over a month old, but he's already living an exciting life. The royal infant hasn't made another public debut since last month, but he's had the opportunity to meet some pretty important people. Naturally, Archie's met plenty of members of the royal family, but it sounds like he's also been introduced to a number of his parents' close friends behind closed doors. Thus far, Archie's life has been kept pretty private, which has likely left some wondering who has baby Archie met so far? As it turns out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son already has some very famous friends, and you're totally going to be jealous of all the folks he's rubbed elbows with in his short time Earth-side.

When Markle and Prince Harry attended the Trooping the Colour parade last weekend, which marks Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, Archie was believed to have stayed behind with trusted members of the couple's staff. It turns out, though, that he was actually at the event, according to Us Weekly. Archie didn't ride into the event in a horse-drawn carriage with his mother and father, but he reportedly attended the event "to meet some of his cousins," an insider told Us Weekly.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all in attendance, and hopefully got to spend a little quality time with the newest addition to the royal family.

It's not just family members who have been introduced to Archie. Markle and Prince Harry have brought in a few members of their inner circle to meet their little bundle of joy. Johnny Hornby, the chairman of Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, confirmed to People that the Duke of Sussex's close friend Nacho Figueras visited with Prince Harry, Markle and Archie shortly after his birth. Hornby said that Figueras told him Prince Harry "couldn't take his eyes off" his baby boy and was very hands-on. Figueras himself told People Prince Harry "seems to be very happy" after welcoming his son and that his pal "is the kind of father I always imagined he would be."

As for Markle's friends, Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney are both rumored to have stopped by Frogmore Cottage to meet Archie. According to Town & Country, Mulroney was spotted on a trip to England with her daughter recently, which sparked speculation that the pair were on their way to meet the young royal. Williams, on the other hand, is said to have visited with little Archie on her way to the French Open, according to Glamour.

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family members were the first to meet Archie. Kate Middleton and Prince William told members of the media they were "absolutely thrilled" about his birth, and said they could not wait to meet him "in the next few days," according to a tweet from Daily Mail's Rebecca English. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip were introduced to Archie just ahead of his public debut, according to the Daily Mail. And Harper's Bazaar reported that Grandpa Prince Charles met Archie on May 16.

Archie might be a youngster, but he's already met more famous people that most will encounter in a lifetime. Members of the public will have to wait some time to get more glimpses at the royal baby, but right now they're just enjoying living vicariously through those around him. Hopefully Archie will make another public appearance in the coming months. In the meantime, though, hopefully his parents are soaking up these precious early months with their firstborn.