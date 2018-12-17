The royal family has had quite the year — but luckily, things are about to wind down, as Christmas is just around the corner. For many people, Christmas is all about giving and getting as many presents as possible. But for the Cambridge kids, gifts are looked at a bit differently during Christmastime. In fact, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' Christmas presents do not all come home with them to Kensington Palace after the holiday, and the reasons why actually make a lot of sense.

Ahead of last Christmas, the Daily Mail spoke with a Kensington Palace spokesperson about what Prince William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do with the thousands of gifts that fans and supporters send their children for Christmas.

"Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household," the spokesperson told the outlet. "On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organizations who can make good use of them. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public."

Basically, George, Charlotte, and Louis will get to keep some of the gifts, others will go into royal storage (perhaps for re-gifting purposes? Just kidding!), and some will be donated to charity.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This totally makes sense. As the Daily Mail mentioned, the family literally receives thousands of gifts. It would be impractical — not to mention, it would make their house very crowded — to keep them all. Additionally, letting children receive that many toys at once may be spoiling them a bit too much.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced a similar situation after their wedding this year. People buzzed about what would happen with gifts the newlyweds received.

As Express reported at the time, the palace's guidelines regarding gifts from fans is as follows: "Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.” Based on that quote, royals have the right to refuse or send back any presents they do not feel comfortable keeping. Furthermore, the royal family usually refuses gifts from businesses, so as not to provide any companies with free advertising, as per the Cheat Sheet.

That said, the royals have plenty of exciting Christmas plans on the books this year besides getting presents. A few weeks ago, Kate's mom Carole Middleton told The Telegraph that her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids would be spending Christmas at her and her husband's Bucklebury, England home. Carole even places an extra Christmas tree in each of her grandchildren's bedrooms, "so that they can decorate it themselves," she told The Telegraph, as reported by People.

However, shortly after that interview, People reported that Will, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis (as well as Harry and Meghan) will be celebrating Christmas at The Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with the Queen. It's unclear if the family of five is not seeing Grandma and Grandpa Middleton in favor of staying in Sandringham for the entire holiday, or if they are going to split their time between the two families.

Either way, here's hoping Kensington Palace releases adorable new Christmas photos of the royal kiddos — maybe with a gift or two, if we're lucky.

