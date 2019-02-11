Even before the 2019 Grammys started, there was one majorly scandalous moment: Controversial singer Joy Villa's red carpet appearance in a pro-MAGA "Build the Wall" dress. But who is she, exactly?

Perhaps, had she not shown up in a Trump-supporting gown with barbed-wire accents and a spiky headpiece, you wouldn't be wondering who she is at all (and perhaps that was part of her motivation in wearing the get-up, which was designed by Desi Lee Desi Lee Allinger-Nelson of Desi Designs Couture, Villa told The Hollywood Reporter). But she did, so it's worth finding out who this person is.

Well, first of all, it's not the first time she wore a dramatically right-wing gown. In fact, according to THR, she wore a "pro-life ensemble featuring a graphic image of a fetus" to last year's Grammys; in 2017 she wore a dress with "Make America Great Again" stamped on it.

(I feel obliged and compelled to point out that it's particularly strange that Villa should have chosen a style reminiscent of Pink Floyd's "The Wall" when Roger Waters of Pink Floyd has been one of the most outspokenly anti-Trump celebs of them all.)

Anyway, apparently all of this is because she's a former theater kid... ? "I grew up in theater, so I've always used costume as a way to express myself," Villa told THR.

"It's an opportunity to show the world who I am on the red carpet, which to me is the same as a stage. I approach it as a show. I want to 'wow' people. My heroes on the red carpet have always been Cher, Madonna, the wild ones; the worst dressed. Or Lady Gaga with the meat dress. Who even talks about the best dressed? No one even remembers who was best-dressed last year!"

Aha. But what does she do? This is what her website says:

Joy Villa is a recording artist whose EP "I Make the Static" rocketed to the #1 spot on both iTunes and Amazon following her 2017 Grammys' appearance, beating out Beyoncé, Adele, and Lady Gaga, and landed her a #1 Album in Alternative, #1 in Rock, and a #12 spot on Billboards Top 200 Albums.

"Beating out Beyoncé"... for real? Can that be true?? There's definitely one group of people who are yuge fans of the "super conservative" "alt-rock singer," according to TMZ: The Trump family.

Oh, but weirdly? If her Twitter bio is true, Villa considers herself a feminist. And clearly feels very strongly about her... very strong feelings. As she posted on Instagram tonight:

“Shut up!” They said. “Stop talking politics!” They yelled. “Sit down you don’t matter!” They insisted. I don’t listen to haters. I listen to truth. Building the wall will cut down crime, protect children from being trafficked and stop the 1 in 3 women from being sexually assaulted tying to get through illegally. It’s a humanitarian crisis. I support life. I support protection. I SUPPORT THEWALK!

Well, she's very convinced about what she's convinced about. Just one thing, did she mean she supports the wall? (Because what's "the walk," and do I need to worry about that, too?)