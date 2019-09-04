The Real Housewives of Dallas returns to Bravo this fall with, among other things, the long-awaited wedding of LeeAnne Locken, complete with enormous wedding tiara. But there's also a newcomer in the mix replacing Cary Deuber, whose closet and comforting yoga arms will be relegated to "Friend of the Housewives" status this season. Ironically, her replacement is also named Kary and she's the first Mexican cast member on RHOD, so viewers tuning in may be wondering more about who Kary Brittingham is.

According to her Bravo bio, Kary hails from Guadalajara, Mexico, and she's introduced to the group by D'Andra, who lives a few houses down from her. Kary has four children — three from a previous marriage and one, Isabella, 12, with her current husband Eduardo Brittingham. Eduardo is also on his second marriage and the pair are approaching their 10-year-anniversary, which probably means a big televised bash is in the cards this season. However, Kary opens up about their relationship struggles, too, revealing in her bio that she "yearns for more financial independence, but struggles to get her husband on board."

Kary owns a jewelry line called Kamo by Kary but it appears to be a newer business, so perhaps striking out on her own as an entrepreneur is what rankles her husband. She'd certainly be in good company; fellow Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott found herself in a similar boat with her husband's ultra-conservative family who expected her to be a wife and mom when she had bigger career aspirations.

Kamo by Kary's Facebook page only launched in May of 2019 and the website still appears to be under construction. An Instagram account for the line does exist, and the first post was made in January 2016, suggesting that she's been trying to get the company off the ground for a few years now. Kary hosted a Kamo by Kary trunk show at a Highland Park boutique called Elizabeth W back in June, which I'm betting will serve as one of her featured events this season on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Viewers also get a glimpse of Kary's home life in an extremely relatable clip of her getting ready for a spring break trip to the Bahamas with her 18-year-old daughter Olivia. Predictably, Olivia hates everything her mom packs, makes fun of her for buying neon skinny jeans, and calls out her mom's boob job on camera.

"I always heard, 'Oh, teenagers hate their parents,' and I used to think, 'Oh, not my kids,'" Kary dished in a confessional interview. "But then they become teenagers and it's crazy! I can't do anything right."

The Season 4 trailer also teases some drama between Kary and LeeAnne, which is poised to be a big feud this season. "She likes to give sh*t, but she cannot f*cking take it. I'm sick of people like that," Kary vents to Brandi Redmond and Kameron in one scene, presumably speaking about LeeAnne. The ladies take a group trip to Thailand later on in the season, so plenty of drama is likely to get aired out.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.