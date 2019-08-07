Kelly Dodd jumped right into the deep end of the dating pool after her divorce from husband Michael Dodd was finalized in February 2018, which viewers watched play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She's had some ups and downs since then but fans tuning in as RHOC returns to Bravo for Season 14 may be wondering who Kelly Dodd's boyfriend is now. She's actually still dating plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan after a small bump in the road.

Fans first heard about Kelly and Brian's relationship as it was ending back in December 2018. She went on a bit of an Instagram Story rampage, which happens to the best of us, saying in a video, "I got dumped last night. I got dumped. "My boyfriend dumped me," according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.

She went on to reveal that she's never been dumped before, possibly hinting at what may have happened between them by adding that she had never been ghosted either. "Sucks," she sagely concluded.

The video was posted around New Year's Eve, but just a week later, he popped up on Kelly's Instagram in a group photo while she was visiting her parents and friends in Arizona. By April, she was making posts like the one below, clearing up any breakup rumors. "No the rumors are not true," she wrote in the caption. "[Dr. Brian Reagan] is still the love of my life." So somehow, Brian went from her first breakup to the love of her life.

It's not exactly clear what happened between them, but she did tweet in response to a fan asking why she got dumped, writing, "I didn’t he came back." Whether it was a miscommunication or a ghost who came back to life remains a mystery, but considering she's posted photos with him as recently as Jul. 19, the pair appear to be going strong.

Brian practices medicine out of at least two offices, according to his Instagram bio, including True Beauty San Diego Aesthetic Surgery & Medicine in La Jolla, CA and CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & Medspa in Corona Del Mar, CA. True Beauty's website reveals that he studied medicine at Cornell after getting a degree in biochemistry and cell biology at University of California at San Diego. He even earned a research grant from the National Institute of Health to study the science of wound healing and trauma. Needless to say, he makes a perfect RHOC boyfriend.

Kelly, meanwhile, is poised to have a somewhat smoother season this year than last, with co-star Vicki Gunvalson dropped to "Friend of the Housewives" status. Last year, according to the Daily Mail, Kelly wrote in an Instagram comment that her future on the show would depend on how Vicki was handled after she alleged that Kelly had abused cocaine. Both women are back this season, although with varying levels of involvement, so how much drama transpires between them remains to be seen. Hopefully Brian can have a grounding effect on Kelly as she heads into the new season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.