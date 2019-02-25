At the 2019 Oscars, everyone held their breath for amazing red carpet looks, award wins, and that must-see performance from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, but what literally no one was expecting? Actress Krysten Ritter showing off her adorable pregnancy bump on the red carpet. The Jessica Jones star absolutely glowed, and immediately the world was put on Ritter Baby Watch. I can only imagine her partner feels the same, but who is Krysten Ritter's husband? Musician Adam Granduciel stood by Ritter's side on the red carpet and piqued everyone's interests, but the two aren't married.

To be honest, there isn't a whole lot out there about the relationship between Ritter and Granduciel. Fans can only assume the two have decided to keep the intimate details of their relationship to themselves, which is why everyone was shocked to see a pregnancy announcement seemingly out of nowhere. According to an interview in The Guardian, Granduciel is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his band The War on Drugs. According to the article, the band "skyrocketed to fame" in 2014, and Granduciel himself says that they have been compared to Dire Straits, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen's The River. So basically? He's as talented as Ritter, just in another industry.

According to Us Weekly, the two were first "officially" spotted as a couple back in 2014. And it wasn't just the music industry that noted Granduciel's talent. Apparently that's how Ritter and Granduciel met — an insider told the magazine that Ritter liked his band, went to a few of his shows, and the two soon became an item. Rockstar heaven, basically.

And the rest is history, I guess! Or... here comes Ritter and Granduciel with a baby carriage. While there isn't a ton written about their relationship by magazines or tabloids, Ritter hasn't been shy about their relationship on her Instagram, with several selfies of the two, including one from the Academy Awards. In one dated Feb. 16, the two are cozied up together in a sweet outdoor selfie and Ritter wrote, "Happy bday to the coolest dude I know. Love you, man. 🎸❤️ @thewarondrugs." In another sweet backseat-of-a-car black and white picture of the couple, Ritter wrote, "Happy Anniversary to us! Four years baby! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Mikey and me love you so so so much.@thewarondrugs ❤️" That one was dated June 15, 2018, which means this summer will be the five-year anniversary of the couple.

And man, what a year to celebrate. No one's sure when Ritter is due, but her sweet bump debut at the Oscars makes me think it's sooner rather than later. Aren't celebrities notorious for waiting until the last minute to announce a pregnancy? But who knows if the new baby will also mean wedding bells. In the Us Weekly article mentioned earlier, the magazine quoted Ritter speaking about a previous relationship and how she was sort of "meh" about marriage. "Marriage seems scary to me," she was quoted as saying. "I think that might be the key: separate houses, separate bank accounts. Why mess with that?"

But you know, that was then and this is now. Congratulations to Granduciel and Ritter. I hope you have many, many more years of happy Instagram selfies together — especially ones with the newest addition.