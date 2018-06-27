The latest season of Big Brother is here and you know what that means! New houseguests! This season 16 strangers (eight men and eight women) will move into the Big Brother house and compete for the grand prize of $500,000. One of the houseguests this season is Sam Bledsoe but who is Sam on Big Brother?

Sam is 27 and is from Stuarts Draft, Virginia where she still lives and works as a welder. In her cast bio she described herself as multifaceted, charming, and charismatic. When she's not in the Big Brother house, her favorite activities are making, building, and creating things, fishing, swimming, kayaking, and dancing.

As for what she thinks the most difficult part of living inside the Big Brother house will be, Sam said using the bathroom, which is very relatable. It's hard to share a bathroom with 15 other people you don't know. Hopefully, for her sake, she'll be able to win head-of-household, or become good friends with the HOH, so she can use that bathroom. Sam's favorite past houseguest is Daniele Donato from Season 8. Sam said, "She's a smart girl who happens to be pretty, not a pretty girl who happens to be smart."

Sam's strategy for the game is pretty straightforward. She plans on starting off using her "natural advantages," which is her personality. "My strategy is to draw on my experience working in small-town restaurants," she said in her bio. "I'll come in and genuinely be myself and just lay low until I have an exact reading on everyone."

She also noted that she's extremely perceptive and intuitive, so she plans on making a connection with the other houseguests, giving them a "genuine sense of security." Sam believes her experience as a hairdresser and bartender has made her an excellent listener, which will serve her well in the house. As for competitions, Sam said she'll throw them, but wants to win first HOH.

"I'm a natural leader and I want to establish myself as such, and from there, influence the other houseguests by means of gentle persuasion and manipulation, which is another terrible talent of mine," she said in her bio. "I will more than likely find several alliances but pick just one to take with me, and I will inevitably have to abuse them in some way to hide our bond from others."

In sum, Sam said that as the game goes forward she'll probably have to make "decisions on the fly" so she can't say exactly how she's going to win, but that she is going to win. Well, at least she's got the confidence, but will it be enough to get her all the way to the end of this game and still win the jury's votes for victory? That's hard to say right now, but perhaps it'll become more clear once viewers officially meet Sam during the season premiere and see her put her strategies to work in the house.

Based on her dedication to winning this game, it shouldn't be surprising that Sam's life motto is, "Never give up." Besides her competitive spirit, some fun facts about Sam are that she has a rooster named Pooch, she used to be a hair stylist before becoming a welder, she raised honeybees, and she catches critters, like snakes and raccoons, with her bare hands. If she could she'd bring her rooster, her wood burner and some wood, and a picture of her family into the house.

You can officially meet Sam and the rest of the Big Brother 20 houseguests when the new season premieres on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.