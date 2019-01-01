I am so jealous of young girls now. I would have loved it if my dolls had come with incredibly fleshed-out back stories I could get on board with; instead, I had to make up all the stuff myself and I probably wasn't that great at it. I was all like Here's Suzie, she loves horses and her mommy and her friends! She has pretty hair. That's it. Whereas the new American Girl of the Year Doll for 2019 has a life I could really get behind. She might even have a life I am still aspiring to now, and I'm a grown up. That, my friends, is storytelling at its finest.

Let me tell you a little something about a girl named Blaire Wilson. She has long, curly red hair (yes, I'm already jealous of a child doll), green eyes and, rather curiously, eyebrows that are described on the American Girl doll website as "feathered." Young Blaire lives and works on her parent's sustainable farm bed and breakfast in upstate New York, where she has ample opportunity to indulge in her passions. She loves animals, loves to cook and loves to work in the garden; all in all, American Girl describes Blaire as a "chef-in-training" and a "natural people person" who is always interested in connecting with other humans.

I really like her, guys.

Now before you go thinking that this doll's life sounds pretty perfect, just hold your horses, as Blaire would say (in my mind). She struggles with a screen addiction, something American Girl vice president of marketing Julia Prohaska explained in a press release is intended to help kids who might be able to relate. As per USA Today:

Building and maintaining supportive relationships with family and friends is central to Blaire’s story – a message we think is important to champion among girls today. In an age where families are often striving for quality time together, we hope Blaire inspires everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to connect more regularly with the important people in their lives and make their time together this year really count.

Kids can read about Blaire's life through a series of chapter books by Jennifer Castle and published by Scholastic. These books will follow Blaire as she comes to terms with a recently discovered food sensitivity and works towards getting away from screens.

We haven't even talked about her accessories yet, which is crazy, because they're the best part. Outfits like sundresses and shorts with rubber boots and even a bridesmaid dress. Plus there's a pet pig, gardening tools, and a farm family restaurant where Blaire can wear a cute apron and pull together some amazing meals for her guests, as Good Morning America reported. Twitter is loving Blaire, of course.

Blaire is available for purchase as of Jan. 1 online and at American Girl doll retailers as well as in their catalogs, and that's not even the best part. In keeping with her nature, Blaire-inspired dinners will be held at select American Girl retail restaurants all over the country in 2019.

Blaire is definitely the Girl of the Year for 2019. Her life might also be my New Year's resolution, but whatever.

