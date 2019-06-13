The final season of Jessica Jones on Netflix probably isn't the best time to bring in new characters, but luckily, Erik probably isn't as big of a character as he at first seems. But you have to assume that the producers chose the actor who plays Erik on Jessica Jones because of his experience across multiple genres as a trained actor. Jessica Jones might be another superhero action drama, but Benjamin Walker fit right in this season, even if his true passion seems to be theater.

In fact, right now, Walker currently stars in All My Sons on Broadway and will be in the production until June 30. He made his Broadway debut in 2007 as Bertram Cates in a revival of Inherit the Wind, but one of his most notable theater roles might be as Patrick Bateman in the Broadway premiere of American Psycho, which earned him his first Drama Desk Award nomination. More recently, Walker was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award in the Best Featured Actor in a Play category and although he didn't walk away with the award in hand this year, it says a lot about Walker’s talents on-stage while he continues to thrive on TV and in movies.

If you haven’t seen Walker in the theater, you might recognize him from one of the handful of movies he has appeared or starred in over the past decade. He played Abraham Lincoln in 2012’s Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and the following year appeared in Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight. He also co-starred in the romantic drama The Choice and up next, Walker will be in the action fantasy movie The King's Daughter. So chances are, there is at least one thing you probably recognize him from outside of Jessica Jones Season 3.

Although Walker seems to keep his schedule busy with Broadway and different movie and TV roles, his role as Erik on Jessica Jones this season, however late in the game it came, is still important to Jessica’s overall arc this season. "He brings out a lot of humor and sexiness [in the show] and brings out something different in Jessica for audiences as well, and that’s the most exciting thing about Ben and his character," Jessica Jones creator and writer Melissa Rosenberg told Entertainment Weekly.

Walker might be well known as a movie and TV actor, but theater really is where it all began for him. The southern born actor moved to New York from Georgia to attend Julliard and eventually took his stage talents to stand-up comedy too. And even though he didn't grow up in a show business family, he did marry into one. In 2011, Walker married Meryl Streep’s daughter, Mamie Gummer, and although they were only married for two years, it wasn't lost on Walker how monumental it was to have such an influential mother-in-law. In 2013, he told Garden & Gun magazine, "I always say that the only thing more intimidating than an international film star is your mother-in-law."

After his divorce, Walker married actress Kaya Scodelario and, judging by Instagram, the two seem to be doing well four years later. On Valentine’s Day, Walker posted a photo of Scodelario with the caption, "To my beautiful amazing wife: I couldn’t ask for a better wife, baby mama, and friend. You amaze me. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day." They’re pretty adorable.

Because of Walker's years of experience on-stage and in front of the camera, I have no doubt that he will knock his role on Jessica Jones out of the park. Unfortunately, this is the Netflix Original’s final season, so Walker won't be back again to reprise his role. But it just means that, like most of his other roles, he will have to make this one count.