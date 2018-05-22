The royal wedding was just days ago, but people are still understandable obsessed with what went down this past weekend. After all, it isn't every day that a former American actress marries into the royal family, so it's kind of a big deal and certainly cause for celebration. But now that the wedding is over and done and all the official photographs have been released, you might be curious about who is in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding portrait. Well, it's basically a who's who of the royal family, plus some adorable kiddos.

Just one day after all the festivities, the official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts posted three official portraits of the happy couple along with the bridesmaids and page boys from the wedding and the royal family. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day," Kensington Palace wrote alongside the first photo, featuring everyone who was in the wedding. "This photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski in The Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession."

But, who are all those people in the photograph? There's kind of a lot going on, and since the United States doesn't have a royal family (no, the Kardashians don't count), it can be hard to keep up.

So, if you found yourself scratching your head trying to think of all their names and roles, here's the rundown:

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although she doesn't really need an introduction, the queen was obviously in the couple's portrait. Seated just to the left of her grandson, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II looks simply regal. It's tradition for the queen and Duke of Edinburgh to be sitting in the front of family photos, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Prince Philip Is Next To The Queen

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since he's married to the queen, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh is obviously seated next to the queen in the portrait. Notably, they're both closest to Prince Harry in the picture, which makes sense since they're his grandparents.

The Duke & Duchess Of Cornwall Stood Close To Prince Harry

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Again, it makes sense that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, would be in the portrait, with the pair standing just behind the queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Meghan Markle's Mother, Doria Ragland, Was Right Next To The Bride

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another one of the star's of the show on Saturday was Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. So having her nearly be front and center in the portrait, standing just behind her daughter, the lovely bride, was perfectly fitting. Ragland was a big part of the wedding, making numerous headlines for how clearly entranced she was at the love displayed during the ceremony.

And so there she stands, not technically a member of the royal family, but nonetheless belonging right where she is.

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Along With Their Children

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also on Markle's side of the photograph are Prince William and Kate Middleton. Interestingly enough, the couple isn't on Prince Harry's side of the photo, which Harper's Bazaar reported had to do with making the portrait feel more balanced since only Markle's mother was at the wedding. And though it seemed to be a logistical decision, it ended up looking fantastic. The mom and dad are also next to their children, with Middleton holding Princess Charlotte on her lap, and Prince George sitting right next to his mom.

Of course, many royal spectators were hoping to get another glimpse of the youngest member of the royal family, Prince Louis. But understandably, the 4-week-old was not in attendance at the wedding and was likely resting comfortably at home.

All The Bridesmaids & Page Boys

Scattered on both sides of the happy couple are all of the bridesmaids and page boys. According to Town & Country, in addition to Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the other the kiddos include:

Florence van Cutsem, Prince Harry's goddaughter

Remi and Rylan Litt, Markle's goddaughters

Ivy, John, and Brian Mulroney, the children of Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney

Zalie Warren, Prince Harry's goddaughter

Jasper Dyer, Prince Harry's good friend, Mark Dyer's son

There are certainly a lot of details within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning wedding portrait to take in, and it's clear that each person included in this historic photos holds a special place in their lives.