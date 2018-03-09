Abdur-Rahman says placenta previa is when your placenta grows over your cervix. You may have placenta previa if you experience heavy vaginal bleeding during your pregnancy because, "a great deal of blood flows through the placenta," Abdur-Rahman says. "While these episodes of bleeding frequently spontaneously resolve, if they do not, or if they result in significant blood loss, both the mother and the baby's life can be placed at risk."

While most all doctors will recommend being on pelvic rest when this happens, i.e., no sex or sex toys entering your vagina — since it can result in your cervix being "jostled" and cause hemorrhaging — some doctors will recommend bed rest, as well. However, again, Abdur-Rahman says, "it has not been proven that this provides any benefit."

Every case is different when it comes to being pregnant. If your doctor recommends bed rest, it's probably for a good reason, since they know your body and how your pregnancy has been going thus far. It doesn't hurt to talk about it with them and share your concerns however, and to bring up your own research you may have done on the topic. And if you notice any symptoms of any of these conditions above, call your OB-GYN immediately to be evaluated.

