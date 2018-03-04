Well folks, with the Oscar's Sunday night, it seems as though everyone in the world had the same question, and it wasn't about who was going to win best picture. So, why aren't people wearing black at the 2018 Oscars? Well, the #TimesUp movement is far from over, but that doesn't mean that Hollywood is continuing the fight the same way they were before.

Yes, after the Jan. 7 Golden Globes this year, many were expecting all members of Hollywood supporting the #TimesUp movement to continue to wear black all of award's season. However, it quickly became clear that the Golden Globes was merely a battle cry for the movement. It was a way to get the word out and make a statement. Now, the women and men behind the movement are widening their horizons, and representing #TimesUp by wearing a simple pin, with whatever else they want.

After all, as powerful as the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements have been (I mean, Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes? Amazing.), movements can't run out of energy and persistence too soon. By stepping back and allowing the 90th Academy Awards to focus on films and films alone, #TimesUp will still allow a space for discussion and change, but also not run out of stamina.

Additionally, back in February, it was reported back in February that the #TimesUp movement didn't really plan on having any dress code for any other award shows or events. According to The New York Times, and a source who spoke with the publication,

The campaign has also decided, these people said, not to ask stars to wear black — although a Time’s Up label pin would be appreciated — and that there was no coordinated effort for actresses to bring activists as guests, as there was at the Golden Globes.

So, the fact that not as many actors or actresses were wearing all black Sunday night wasn't too surprising. Truly, even if no one wore black to the Oscars, it would still be obvious that #TimesUp has had a tremendous impact already.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While #TimesUp was created asa response to the growing number of allegations against men in power in Hollywood, the movement isn't just about what happens behind the scenes of movies and television. In fact, the Times Up Legal Defense Fund was created to help anyone who has experienced harassment in the work place be able to fight back. According to the Times Up website,

Powered by women, TIME’S UP addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential. We partner with leading advocates for equality and safety to improve laws, employment agreements, and corporate policies; help change the face of corporate boardrooms and the C-suite; and enable more women and men to access our legal system to hold wrongdoers accountable.

And the #TimesUp movement clearly isn't going anywhere, no matter what celebrities wear on the red carpet. To date, the Go Fund Me for the Times Up Legal Defense Fund has raised over $21 million. The #TimesUp movement kicked off 2018 with the open letter, originally published in The New York Times, announcing the legal defense fund, and telling the world that time was up on harassment, assault, and inequality. And while the celebrities supporting the movement might not always be wearing all-black, that doesn't mean that the movement is over. Far from it.

The fact is, it's only March. The #TimesUp movement is only three months old, and it's already accomplished so much. So, whether Reese Witherspoon wears all-black, all-white, or a rainbow peacock number, doesn't really matter. What matters is that time is up, in Hollywood and beyond.