Why Did Cardi B Delete Her Instagram? She Just Had An Epic Fight With Azealia Banks

I'm going to tell you what I think is a pretty bad idea; getting on the wrong side of a pregnant lady. Just ask rapper Azealia Banks. She and singer Cardi B were getting into a pretty serious brawl on social media, and while I make no judgments about who was right (although I plan on telling you everything so you can make judgments yourself), fighting with a pregnant woman is a bad idea. Like, every day of the week. Because Cardi B deleted her Instagram after the fight, proving pregnant women really are not down for any kind of drama. Even if they had a hand in feeding the fire.

Banks and Cardi B have had a contentious since last September, when Banks called the "Bodak Yellow" singer on Twitter a "poor man's Nicki Minaj" and even went so far as to accuse her of using a ghostwriter for the song. Cardi B responded by sharing a video of Banks dancing to "Bodak Yellow" at a club, and things simmered down for a minute. Until Friday, that is, when Banks was a guest on The Breakfast Club and got super personal as soon as the subject turned to Cardi B.

Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM on YouTube

Banks called Cardi B an "illiterate, untalented rat," and went on to say the pregnant rapper was nothing more than a "caricature of a black woman," according to Cosmopolitan. And as low as that was, she went on to go even lower, saying:

Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high. There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.

So here is what's interesting about that; Banks is talking about Beyonce's historic Lemonade album... but at the time she was incredibly dismissive of Queen Bey at the time, calling her a "thief."

But back to her Cardi B comments; she continued:

I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with. Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.

Cardi B was quick to respond in a since-deleted Instagram post. She wrote in part, according to Vulture:

I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. I’m not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am.

Cardi B went on to say that she was "tired of the bullsh*t. I need to enjoy my pregnancy." And with that, she not only deleted her Instagram but changed her Twitter status to private.

So here's my two cents, for what it's worth; girl feuds are not cool. They were a thing for awhile, but they're not now. In part thanks to Katy Perry sending Taylor Swift an actual olive branch, maybe, but what do I know?

Ladies making fun of other ladies to get a little attention or even make people laugh is gross. Especially when they're pregnant. I don't blame Cardi B for deleting her Instagram before things escalate further... she has bigger things to worry about right now than Azealia Banks' opinion of her. Like the baby girl she's carrying, for one.

Everyone, just be nice, ok? OK.