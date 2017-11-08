Why Did Charlie Heaton & Akiko Matsuura Break Up? They Reportedly Have A 3-Year-Old Son Together

Though he's reportedly been linked to Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer recently, Charlie Heaton's romantic history remains pretty under-wraps. Fans were shocked to learn that the 23-year-old actor had a son back in 2014 who he continues to co-parent with his ex, Akiko Matsurra. But why did Charlie Heaton and Akiko Matsuura break up in the first place? The two were once in a band together, so that whole bandmates-turned-lovers-turned-strangers cliche might ring true for a reason.

A source told The Sun that "Charlie became a dad when he was just 20. He met Akiko when he was just a teen and fell head over heels in love." Currently, Matsurra reportedly cares for their son Archie in London, with Heaton visiting when his work allows him to. "Right now Charlie’s career is his priority but he hopes to see more of his son once filming commitments calm down,” the source informed, calling their current relationship "amicable ... for the boy's sake."

The former couple's band, Comanechi, toured for a year while Heaton and Matsuura were together. In May of 2014, The Daily Mail reported, Matsurra fell pregnant with Heaton's child. As for why they split? It's honestly anybody's guess; both Heaton and Matsurra haven't made any public statements or comments on the matter, and are pretty much just keeping to themselves for the time being. But, that definitely won't stop the Stranger Things fandom from digging, given their current obsession over Heaton's love life (especially his now not-so-secret relationship with Dyer, as HelloGiggles reported).

As of now, Heaton splits his time evenly. "'He is sort of between here, London and America," his mother Michelle Lowe told The Daily Mail. And, due to recent events, it seems like he might be staying in London a little longer than anticipated. Heaton recently missed the premiere of Stranger Things Season 2 after reportedly being denied entry into the United States. Officials allegedly found traces of cocaine in Heaton's luggage, according to Deadline, and stopped him at LAX on Oct. 21. Days after the incident, the website reported, he issued the following statement:

My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible. I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.

Obviously, fans were somewhat upset and a bit confused upon hearing the news. Heaton's family has come to his defense in the meantime, with his mother insisting: "All that rubbish, it's completely fabricated. I know that but that's all I'm allowed to say on it," according to The Daily Mail. Lowe also noted that Heaton has never done drugs in the past," calling all of the media backlash "completely made up."

But, more time abroad might give Heaton the chance to see his son, perhaps helping out as Matsurra continues to balance work and family. Matsurra currently plays in the band Pre — a noise rock group based in London. She also has played drums for The Big Pink in the past and additionally has a side project called Sperm Javelin. Originally from Osaka, Japan, the musician continues to make edgy, grunge-inspired jams.

For now, it seems as if Heaton is just as focused on his artistic pursuits as Matsuura is on hers. The two produce incredible work on their own, and have made wonderful music together in the past. Currently, their personal relationship and their relationship with their 3-year-old son is out of the public eye, but, given Heaton's recent surge in popularity, that privacy might be harder to hold onto in the future.

