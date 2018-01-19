Why Did Kim Kardashian Name Her Daughter Chicago? Her Baby Girl's Moniker Is Packed With Meaning

After waiting three long days since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their third child via surrogate, they've officially revealed her name, too. On Friday, the 37-year-old proud mama took to her website and shared with her legion of fans that they've name their baby girl Chicago West. With mounting fans theories about what their daughter's possible moniker could be, people expected their little girl's name to be something that was both unique and symbolic. But, why exactly did Kim name her daughter Chicago?

The name Chicago West is way more than a shoutout to an amazing city in the Midwest. Although neither Kim nor Kanye have yet to explain the thought process or reasoning behind the name Chicago, there's a pretty strong theory that fans can work with for right now. The 40-year-old rapper was infamously born and raised in Chicago, growing up on the South Side and the southern suburbs "while his mother worked in higher education," as the Chicago Tribune pointed out.

Indeed, little Chicago West's name is a touching tribute to Kanye's hometown, a place that's been mentioned in some of the rapper's most famous songs, like "Homecoming" and "Hey Mama." The Windy City indeed holds a special place in Kanye's heart.

