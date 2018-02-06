Just two days after Kylie Jenner revealed that she was not only pregnant, but had already given birth to a baby girl, the 20-year-old reality star has released one more crucial detail about her daughter: Her name. But why did Kylie Jenner name her daughter Stormi? All those theories about Jenner naming her daughter "Butterfly" are out the window after she posted a photo of her baby girl's hand and captioned it with just her name.

The Kardashian family is known for choosing unique names for their little ones, so picking an unconventional name shouldn't come as a surprise, right? After all, her sister Kourtney named one of her kids Reign. And, Kim Kardashian named her three children North, Saint and Chicago. So, Stormi should fit right in.

Yesterday, E! News spoke with Jenner's mom Kris and asked the momager about her new granddaughter, even asking her if the "Butterfly" baby name rumors were true. Kris Jenner immediately shot down the questions, saying that:

Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful. She just really wanted to take the time for her baby and herself ... She’s really great! ... I’m not talking names tonight! I’ll let Kylie tell you about what her name is.

Well, not even 24 hours later and Jenner has delivered!

For months, Jenner kept fans in the dark about her pregnancy and finally confirmed the news once little Stormi was born, by releasing a video of her baby journey, titled "To Our Daughter." The video documented Jenner's pregnancy, starting with home video footage from the day she, herself, was born. The footage ended with Stormi's birth date, February 1, 2018.