On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator who often found himself shrouded by controversy. Why did Scott Pruitt resign? It would seem those scandals following the EPA chief became too much.

Pruitt said that, although it's "extremely difficult" to "cease serving" the president as head of the EPA, he must do so because "the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us," according to his resignation letter, which Fox News obtained and posted to Twitter. Friday will be his last day as head of the EPA, after which Andrew Wheeler, EPA Deputy Administrator, will assume duties as acting chief, Trump confirmed on Twitter.

"Within the agency, Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump tweeted in a two-part thread Thursday afternoon when announcing Pruitt's resignation. He added, "We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright."

The "attacks" Pruitt referred to are the many ethics controversies that have followed him over the last few months, according to CNN. Environmental groups, government watchdogs, and lawmakers from both sides of the political isle have all questioned his dealings while in office.

