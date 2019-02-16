If you have a child that's watched Frozen even once, you may be wondering if they will ever "let it go." (See what I did there?) But it probably helps to know that your kids are definitely not alone in their obsession. Why do kids love Frozen so much? I mean, everyone knows Disney has a formula that is appealing throughout the generations, but what is it about this particular movie that has your entire house filled with Frozen merchandise?

Frozen won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, in addition to a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, and a BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film. And of course, you can't forget the movie's famous song, "Let It Go," which won a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media, while the soundtrack won for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, according to Disney News. Plus, CNN reported that Frozen is one of Disney's "top franchises" and it is the "highest grossing animated film of all time." It's also the most downloaded movie from Apple in 2014.

So why does everyone love Frozen? First of all, it helps that it's from Disney. "Disney movies are fun for the entire family. Even adults like them because of the catchy songs, funny innuendos, and witty subplots. When children see parents enjoy a certain movie, they are much more likely to enjoy it too," Dr. S. Daniel Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, tells Romper.

As far as why kids seem to love Frozen in particular, Ganjian says princess movies are always fun, and there is something significant about the princess being the hero. "A child must be taught that her success is not dependent on other people. Teach your child that change does not come from an outside force (prince charming), but rather from an inside impetus to change (the princess inside of each of us)," Ganjian explains. "This has far-reaching consequences. For example, children (and adults) need to be taught that happiness does not come from people being nice to you or getting nice toys (the outside force called prince charming). Rather, happiness comes from your inside, from your frame of mind, meaning your decision to be happy with what you already have, no matter what the situation."

Another reason, according to The Washington Post, is that Frozen "perfectly captures what it's like to be in preschool." How is that exactly? Well, Elsa's emotions are much like a preschooler's. Strong, passionate, and uncontrollable at times, the article noted. And who is more impulsive than a preschooler? Nobody. The Washington Post, CNN and Time all also noted that the theme of family bonds is really prevalent in this film, more so than in other Disney films for sure. The sense of family is something most kids can relate to because their family is the center of their universe in most cases.

Another interesting theory I found in several articles discussing this topic is that universally, kids would tell their parents that one of the reasons they liked this movie so much is because it didn't have a witch. The bad guy in Frozen isn't really scary, and he's kind of an ordinary guy. If you think back to all of the Disney movies you know and love, there were a lot of scary witches and women who looked like scary witches, like in 101 Dalmatians and Cinderella. And if they weren't witches, they were scary looking guys like Jafar, Shan Yu, and Scar. Even Gaston looked a little crazy and scary at the end on his rampage to kill the Beast. That long flowing hair, that scary gleam in his eye — remember?

Turns out Frozen has all the elements a kid wants in a movie. Their parents seem to enjoy it, there are no scary witches, there's a strong family dynamic, the princess saves the day, and one of the main characters struggles with uncontrollable, strong, and passionate emotions. It looks like you won't be letting go of your Frozen DVD or soundtrack anytime soon. Just prepare yourself for Frozen 2.