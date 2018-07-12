In the world of social media, it's always a huge bummer when Instagram announces a new and exciting feature, and then you realize your account doesn't have it yet. That happened to me this week, when Instagram rolled out a new feature called the interactive questions sticker. While some of my friends and celebs who I follow are already using the feature up the wazoo, I'm still stuck with Instagram's regular old stickers. So, Instagram, some of us would like to know: Why don't I have the Instagram questions sticker?

First off, in case you missed the announcement earlier this week, here are all the basics regarding the new feature. The Instagram questions sticker allows users to prompt their followers to ask them questions, which they can then answer (either by typing an answer, recording a video, or adding a photo) and share to their Instagram story, according to a release on Instagram's press website.

To check if you have the feature yet, take or upload a photo for your story. Then, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access all the stickers. There, amongst the stickers for the standard poll, the emoji slider, GIFs, and more, many users will see the questions sticker.

If you don't see the sticker yet, there are a few things you can do. Firstly, the press release notes that the questions sticker should be available with Instagram version 52 on iOS and Android. However, when I updated my app to version 52, I still did not have the feature. If you still don't see the sticker after updating the app, you can also try some basic techniques like closing and reopening the app, or restarting your phone.

Romper spoke with an Instagram spokesperson via email to figure out why some people still do not have the feature. The spokesperson recommended making sure the app is updated; signing out of the app and then force-quitting it before reopening it; and deleting and re-installing the app. Unfortunately, those recommendations did not resolve the issue for me. If none of the above tips worked for you either, all you can do is wait it out, as Instagram is probably still rolling out the feature.

You can also take comfort in knowing that others are in the same boat as you. On the Instagram subreddit, several commenters commiserated over not having the feature yet. Interestingly, one commenter who has two Instagram accounts noted that the question feature is only working for one of their accounts, so most likely, your phone isn't the issue — it's that Instagram randomly has your account on the waitlist for the feature.

But for when the questions sticker does finally show up in your sticker tray, here's how it works, as explained in Instagram's press release. After clicking on the sticker, you can write in a prompt (Insta recommends a simple "ask me anything") and choose a color for the sticker. Those who view your Insta story can respond with a question for you, and you can see their replies on the screen where you check you viewed your story. From there, simply click on one of the responses to add the sticker to a new story, where you can either write in or film your answer.

Even if you do not have the feature yourself yet, you can still use it by responding to other people's question stickers. Hot tip, though: Once published, the questions are anonymous, but the person you ask will be able to see that you asked it — so remember that when asking questions to your crush.