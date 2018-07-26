If you've ever wondered if it was a love match when Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, please set your mind at ease, my friend. It most assuredly was a love match, perhaps especially on Jinger's side. The Counting On star just gave birth for the first time after a little over a year of marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, and it seems she is still just as smitten as a kitten. The proof is in the pudding, of course, or in the reason why Jinger cried in the delivery room after giving birth. Spoiler alert... it was all about Jeremy and their baby girl.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed daughter Felicity Nicole on July 19, nearly two years after saying "I do" back in November 2016. The tradition in the Duggar family, who we all watched growing up on TLC's now-defunct reality series 19 Kids & Counting, tends to focus on getting those babies started right away. But once Jinger met and fell in love with former soccer player and current pastor Jeremy Vuolo from Texas, she started doing things differently — starting with moving to Jeremy's hometown of Laredo, Texas and leaving the Duggar family compound in Tontitown, Arkansas. Also, she started wearing pants and stuff, another Duggar daughter no-no, as Good Housekeeping noted. Which might not have anything to do with Jeremy, or might have everything to do with Jeremy.

After the couple spent the beginning of their marriage traveling together and settling in to life in Laredo, they welcomed their baby girl Felicity in San Antonio, Texas. And Jinger told Us Weekly that she was so overcome, she couldn't help crying at the sight of her husband holding their daughter.

"The moment I saw Felicity in Jeremy’s arms, I melted. She is blessed to have such a remarkable father," she told the magazine.

The new mom, who was the actual person in the room giving birth, it bears mentioning, went on to praise Jeremy for his exceptional skills as a delivery coach:

He was right there beside me the entire time, giving me encouraging words to press on. There were several times I told him, "It hurts so bad, I can’t do it anymore." And he’s say, "I know it hurts, but you’re stronger." I could not have asked for a better partner.

I'm trying not to remember the monster I turned into during labor, but this love fest is making it tough.

Now before you go thinking that the love is all one-sided, it really doesn't appear to be. When the couple found out they were expecting a baby back in January, Jeremy shared his wish for his baby in a TLC video on YouTube, according to People:

I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well. I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.

TLC on YouTube

For her part, Jinger disagreed and told Jeremy (while looking deep in his eyes every five seconds, I swear) that she hoped "that the baby will be like Jeremy... he’s just very kind and gracious," according to People.

And it appears as though Jinger's wish came true, as she told Us Weekly that her daughter looks just like Jeremy's baby pictures.

It's really difficult to keep up any degree of well-honed cynicism in the face of such sweet love. And believe me, I've really tried. But for whatever reason Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's obvious adoration of each other just sort of gets me every time.

Because I believe them. And now they have a baby and everything will be perfect and I guess I'm someone who loves love now.