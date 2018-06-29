Joanna Gaines seems awfully content these days. The Magnolia magnate and former star of Fixer Upper is keeping a pretty low profile now that she's the mother of five, spending time on the family farm in Waco, Texas and generally just enjoying life. And why the heck not, right? After working like a champ for years, Joanna Gaines wants to "slow it down" with her kids after welcoming baby Crew. Because sometimes a mom just wants to soak up every delicious moment she possibly can.

She and husband Chip Gaines are now the parents of five children since the addition of their youngest son, Crew Gaines, who was born on Saturday. The baby reportedly came a little earlier than expected, boy Joanna took time to share a gorgeous series of photos with her little on Instagram, introducing him with the caption; "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

Even in the pictures, Joanna is clearly so in love when she looks at her new baby.

Of course, the designer is a pretty well-seasoned mom by this point. She already has two older sons, 13-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke, as well as two daughters, 8-year-old Emmie Kay and 11-year-old Ella. But she told People that things felt a little different this time around, especially because of the age gap:

I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.

Joanna also pointed out to People that her kids are able to be a part of the process with baby Crew, and she really wants to take the time to savor every moment:

But now I look at this as another opportunity to really embrace this moment with a newborn. My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.

Case in point; the day Crew was born, Joanna shared a picture of her older kids huddled outside her hospital room door, waiting for news of their baby brother.

Joanna told Entertainment Tonight while she was still pregnant for Crew that she was looking forward to spending loads of quality time with all of her kids, because "time goes by so fast:"

I am having so much [fun] now that my kids are older. Time goes by so fast, so this was one of those things where I’m trying to cherish every moment, but back then I had four kids [aged] 4 and under. I was right in the thick of it, trying to figure things out, and now I have four older helpers.

She's clearly not the only one who is looking forward to time spent with family on the farm. Joanna has been sharing pictures of Chip getting in time with their kids as well.

It's an exciting time to be a member of the Gaines crew, I think. A new baby on the farm, a mom who wants to slow things down and savor every moment with her kids, and a dad who basically invented corny dad jokes to keep you entertained.

Not such a bad life, in my opinion.