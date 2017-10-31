Why Was There A Double Elimination On 'Dancing With The Stars'? Fans Were Not Pleased

I knew there had to be a double elimination at some point in the coming weeks on Dancing with the Stars, but I did hope that there would be a little more warning than there was on Monday night's episode. Why was there a double elimination on DWTS? Fans were not pleased. And neither am I, to be quite honest. Sometimes this show does this to the fans, shocking us with an unexpected switch-up, but I would have thought they would have teased something this game-changing beforehand.

At this point in the game, it's becoming more and more clear who the frontrunners in the competition are. That would be Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Stirling, and potentially Frankie Muniz if he keeps up this streak. It's also fairly clear who the contestants are who are trailing in the competition. Sure, Vanessa Lachey and Nikki Bella weren't generally at the top of the leaderboard, but they are both capable, graceful dancers who I think have been getting underscored lately. But regardless of my feelings, they were both given the axe at the end of the Halloween Night episode, in a fairly blunt and unexpected move from the producers. Man, that was cold.

Current mood after that surprise double elimination #dwts pic.twitter.com/GcJXm4CMV9 — Ashley (@simplyashx) October 31, 2017

I"m in shocked that @BellaTwins and @VanessaLachey got eliminated tonight on #DWTS I thought those two should have been safe. — Amber F (@PLLWWEFanatic08) October 31, 2017

Even @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews were speechless. That surprise double elimination was the work of the devil. #DWTS #halloween — Michelle Weinberg (@minnemiska) October 31, 2017

