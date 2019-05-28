Ever since President Donald Trump announced his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom in June, some people expressed curiosity about whether his schedule will include a meeting with the Duchess of Sussex, who is, as we all know, American. As it turns out, though, Meghan Markle will not meet Trump, as noted in the official schedule for the trip that was released Friday, May 24. Although Kensington Palace hasn't issued a formal reason for Markle's absence, it's fair to assume she's busy enjoying motherhood with her newborn son, Archie.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will enjoy a state visit to the U.K. on June 3. The three-day trip will include a welcome ceremony with the Queen, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as a private lunch and tea with the royals, according to CNN. "Her Majesty The Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, will officially welcome The President and Mrs Trump at Buckingham Palace," a statement from Kensington Palace reads, according to Marie Claire.

It continues: "The President will receive a Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden and The President, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, will inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards. Royal Gun Salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London."

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly attend the Queen's private lunch with the Trumps, according to CNN, marking his first sit-down with the president. As for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, that's Prince William and Kate Middleton, they're expected to appear at a banquet in Trump's honor, but their attendance has yet to be confirmed, according to Marie Claire.

In regards to Markle, Kensington Palace didn't name her in its official statement and it has been reported that she won't meet Trump during his official state visit.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons why the Duchess of Sussex wouldn't meet with the president this time around. For starters, she just gave birth to her first child, Archie, on May 6, meaning that she's in the midst of her maternity leave. I can't say for certain, but I don't think Markle first postpartum work appearance will involve tea with Trump.

Then there's the big elephant in the room concerning past comments Markle has made about Trump. "It’s really the moment I go, we film Suits in Toronto, and I might just stay in Canada," Markle said about the 2016 presidential election during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, according to Glamour. "Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it."

Yep, I don't think Markle is itching to meet the Trumps anytime soon.

Markle's likely absence from Trump's visit acts as a reminder that the new mom is an independent person who is fully capable of making her own decisions. No matter what the Duchess of Sussex decides, I have a feeling she'll do what's best for herself and her little guy, baby Archie.