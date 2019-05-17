The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally released their son's birth certificate to the world. In the weeks since Baby Sussex was born, royal fanatics have been wondering where their son Archie was born. The answer has been revealed a little over a week after he made his arrival on May 6, and it probably isn't what most were expecting.

While most royal babies have been born at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted to go a different route with their first child. The newest royal baby was actually born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, according to his birth certificate, as People reported Friday. A representative from the Westminster Registrar's Office visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they live, on Friday, as People reported, presumably to deliver the birth certificate to them. This way, Markle and Prince Harry didn't have to go to the office themselves and, of course, draw any extra attention to them.

Besides the location, Archie's birth certificate, shared on Twitter by the Press Association, didn't reveal much that royal fans didn't already know about the newest royal baby. It did confirmed his full name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, though his weight, and other details of his birth, were not included in the birth certificate.

Archie's birth certificate has finally dismissed speculation that Markle gave birth to the baby at home. According to the Daily Mail, the former Suits actress had attempted to have the baby at home, but was rushed to Portland Hospital in the midst of it.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly several days over due when Archie finally arrived, according to the Daily Mail, so there were some reports that she may have been induced, as The Daily Express reported. That information, of course, remains unconfirmed at this time, and likely and understandably will stay that way.

Markle and Prince Harry had previously shared via a statement from Buckingham Palace that they wanted to keep some aspects of the child's birth private. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the April statement read in part. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

And that's exactly what they did. Shortly after his son's arrival on May 6, Prince Harry briefly spoke with reporters to announce the happy news, sharing that the child was healthy, as was Markle. The Duke of Sussex also said that he and his wife had planned to announce their son's name two days after he was born, which they did.

The couple announced on May 8 that they named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and he does not have a royal title, according to Town & Country. That same day, the couple shared photos from Archie's public debut on Instagram, showing the moment he was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II; Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was also present, along with Prince Phillip.

And, truly, the whole family was all smiles.

Archie is the latest in a long line of adorable royal babies. He is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and he is seventh in line for the British throne, according to The Telegraph. He now sits behind his father, and cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Fans of the royal family can't wait to learn more about Archie as more time passes. Prince Harry has spoken openly about the early joys he's experienced as a father, and likely will do so more as his son grows and learns.