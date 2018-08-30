Teen Mom 2's eighth season may have just ended, but one of the stars just began a whole new chapter. This week, Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer welcomed a baby girl, whose arrival the couple announced in a sweet Instagram post. That being said, fans of the show are certainly wondering: Will Chelsea Houska's new baby be on Teen Mom 2 next season?

Houska gave birth to Layne Ettie DeBoer on Wednesday, Aug. 29 — which just happens to be Houska's birthday! The newly-minuted 27 year old shared the news of Layne's birth in an Instagram post. "Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤," she wrote alongside a photo of Layne resting in a cot with a large bow on her head. In the comments section of her post, she clarified that Layne is pronounced like "lane," and that Layne's middle name is Ettie. Super cute!

DeBoer echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post as well. He posted the same picture of baby Layne, captioning it: "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!! ❤️❤️."

Houska has not officially revealed whether she will be returning to Teen Mom 2, but several signs point to yes. Firstly, both Houska and DeBoer were quick to announce their baby girl's birth on social media, meaning it's unlikely they have plans to shield her face from the public.

Additionally, Houska has documented the lives of both of her other children on Teen Mom 2, and its predecessor, 16 and Pregnant, Season 2, so it would make sense that she would continue to chronicle her growing family on TV. Houska's episode of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in 2010, chronicled a 17-year-old Houska's pregnancy with her first child, Aubree, according to IMDb. Aubree's father and Houska's boyfriend at the time, Adam Lind, was still in Houska's life on an on-and-off basis when Teen Mom 2 premiered in 2011, but the relationship ended in 2012. By 2015, Houska had met and fallen in love with DeBoer, and the two married in October 2016, Us Weekly reported at the time. A few months later, Houska gave birth to her second child, and her first child with DeBoer. They welcomed a boy named Watson in January 2017, ET Online reported.

Earlier this summer, a blog called The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that MTV had renewed Teen Mom 2 for another season, which OK! Magazine echoed. “MTV isn’t about to get rid of the show, especially now with shows like Jersey Shore Family Vacation doing so well,” the blog claimed a "behind-the-scenes source" said. So although MTV has not officially announced a ninth season, it seems probably that the network will in the near future.

But in the meantime, Chelsea Houska fans can rely on her Instagram to fill the Teen Mom 2 void. Amidst all the adorable photos of Aubree and Watson, she announced to the world that she was expecting a baby girl in an Insta post back in March. "....GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" she captioned a photo of a sonogram. "We could not be more excited! 🎀"

Three months later, she treated fans to more details about her third pregnancy. In Episode 26 of Season 8, Houska found out she was pregnant, according to the blog Teen Mom Junkies.

It's clear that Houska is so excited to be a mom of three, and hopefully she and baby Layne will make plenty of appearances on next season of Teen Mom 2.