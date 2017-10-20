Will Chip & Joanna Gaines' Target Line Go On Sale? Hearth & Hand Season Is Nearly Upon Us

As the weather finally gets colder and I think I've almost had my fill of pumpkin spice lattes, my thoughts are turning to two seasons. First, Halloween. Carving pumpkins, watching Hocus Pocus, throwing a little side-eye at individually packaged candies. After Halloween? It's going to be Hearth & Hand season at Target. As of Nov. 5, Fixer Upper fans will finally be able to buy any or all of the items they've been lusting after online. If we are especially lucky people, perhaps Chip and Joanna Gaines' Target line will go on sale. I mean, it already looks reasonable... but a girl can dream, can't she?

Just in time for Christmas, the Hearth & Hand collection (which will be released as part of the Gaines' famed Magnolia brand on Nov. 5) features over 300 home decor items. And all of them have that wonderful, modern farmhouse-feel that is so distinctly Chip and Joanna. As Joanna said in a Target press release:

We wanted to design the collection for everyday life — modern, classic, industrial and vintage elements for those who value traditions, but also want to add a modern touch through classic patterns and organic finishes. We knew many items would be available all year long, but also made sure each product refresh would add a few unique design elements to add a more seasonal touch.

Counting down the days to #HearthAndHand with Magnolia - arriving 11/5. Check out the lookbook here: https://t.co/NdC6NA8vkC 🏠 ❤ pic.twitter.com/5pELwG5ANy — Target (@Target) October 11, 2017

The drool-worthy collection features holiday decorations, pajamas for the whole family, pet accessories (my dog is definitely getting the green plaid dog bed), flatware, children's toys... and everything for an extremely reasonable price.

In fact, most items will sell for under $30, according to the recently-released Look Book. Which means, of course, no word yet of a sale on their Target line. But it's early days yet, folks, so don't despair. There's always the mad holiday dash to consider.

The #HearthandHand with Magnolia look book is here and @joannagaines shares her inspiration for the new, excl. line! https://t.co/VDeQ2ddHYf pic.twitter.com/r0CQkLGyVR — Target News (@TargetNews) October 11, 2017

With the recent news that the design couple will be leaving their wildly popular home improvement show on HGTV, Fixer Upper, after its upcoming fifth season, fans are probably even more excited than ever to get their Gaines fix at Target in the coming months (and hopefully, years). The couple reportedly decided to end the show to focus on their four children and their own relationship, according to a statement Chip Gaines gave in an interview with the TODAY show.

For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I’s relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids [of ours]. We didn’t want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us.

As Chip and Joanna end their tenure as hosts of Fixer Upper (which will begin airing its fifth season next month) to focus on their four kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7, fans will have the Hearth & Hand collection to assuage their grief.

And really, keeping the collection close at hand will be very much like having Joanna whispering design tips in your ear. Giving you ideas about how to hang that beautiful wreath on your front door, or to get your kids to put their letters to Santa in the "Letters to Santa" tin boxes.

Because that's the beauty of Hearth & Hand season, children. You might not be able to see Joanna or hear her, but she's always with you in your heart. Gently reminding you to make family memories in your home, to smile, and when in doubt... use shiplap wallpaper. It's a November miracle.

