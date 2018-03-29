Sometimes I find myself worrying about the Duggar family. What if there's a dry spell? What is the famous family we first met on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting finds themselves without a wedding to plan, a courtship to rigorously manage, or a baby to welcome? What would they do with their time? Luckily, I strongly suspect this won't happen. Two of the Duggar women are presently pregnant, one Duggar son is engaged, and another Duggar daughter, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, is contemplating expanding her already adorable family. But here's the interesting part; will Jessa Duggar-Seewald adopt or get pregnant for her third baby with husband Ben Seewald? She's been pretty open about the idea of adopting in the past.

The Seewalds of TLC's Counting On are already parents to two adorable little Instagram stars in their own right, 2-year-old son Spurgeon and 1-year-old son Henry. They're busy with their little boys, and as Jessa noted in a recent trailer for the next season of Counting On, "There’s days where it feels like we have just hardly any time in the evening together." Still, that doesn't necessarily mean they're ready to throw in the old towel and stop at two kids.

In fact, as People reported, Ben casually mentioned to Jessa in the same trailer, “What if we have another kid by the end of four years?”

Having lots of kids is sort of a Duggar thing, so it would make sense for Jessa and Ben to keep the baby train a-chugging. But would they want to adopt a baby or would Jessa get pregnant again. Watching the look on her face in the trailer when Ben mentions another baby... I'm leaning towards adoption.

Back in 2016, Jessa told Us Weekly that she and Ben had long considered adoption a desirable option for bringing more children into their lives, even discussing it prior to their 2014 wedding.

We have many friends who have walked this road, so we have seen firsthand the amazing power of adoption. There are so many kids out there who are longing for the love of a family, and we feel strongly about opening our hearts and our home to welcome them in.

TLC on YouTube

The couple were reportedly going through the process of working on adoption papers when they discovered Jessa was expecting Spurgeon, according to Us Weekly, and now that she has given birth twice, could it be the right time to finalize those plans perhaps? After all, Jessa told Us Weekly that she and Ben want a big family, though she wasn't going to name any certain number. She told the publication:

It’s not really about any specific number, but cherishing and loving the ones God brings to us — whether that be just one, or whether it be more, we’ll be grateful.

Jessa's wish to adopt hadn't diminished even in 2017, as she was just days away from welcoming baby Henry. She told People in February 2017:

Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it’s something we continue to look into. We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt.

But before they welcome another baby, Jessa is being practical. She told People that she and Ben need to "upgrade to a three-bedroom" house before welcoming more little Seewalds. Whether that would be by adopting babies or getting pregnant remains to be seen, although I have a sneaking suspicion another baby might not be that far off in the future.

Which means there probably won't be a dry spell for the Duggar family. More side-hugging courtships, more weddings, and more babies are going to keep on coming. It's really just a law of averages, I suppose.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.