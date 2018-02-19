Will Jinger Duggar Give Birth On 'Counting On'? Here's What *Could* Happen

For Jinger Duggar Vuolo, it must have felt somewhat normal to fall in love in front of cameras and share that experience with her fans. After all, she's lived almost her entire her life in front of an audience. And now that the 24-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child and her family's hit spinoff reality show is set to premiere soon on TLC, it's fair to wonder whether Jinger Duggar will give birth on Counting On like some of her sisters have done in the past.

Although Jinger has not revealed whether or not she'll follow in her sisters' footsteps when it comes to allowing cameras in on her delivery, she has given fans some pregnancy updates since she announced her pregnancy on Jan. 3, 2018. On the blog she shares with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she wrote, "Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!" The announcement continued, "We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy."

When she was 15 weeks pregnant, Jinger shared a sweet photo of her growing bump on Instagram. "Baby Vuolo is growing!" she captioned a photo of herself, noting that her baby-to-be was the size of an apple at the time. Then on Feb. 18, gave fans another pregnancy update, revealing that she's now 18 weeks pregnant along in her second trimester and their little bundle of joy is now the size of a bell pepper.

Indeed, Jinger has been open with fans about her pregnancy journey thus far with "bumpdates." But, will she also choose to share her birth experience with the world? There's a lot in the air and she has plenty of time to decide, here's what could happen.

The couple is clearly very excited about welcoming their little one and however they decide to do so is totally up to them. But, as previously mentioned, based on how Jinger's older sisters have gone about the birthing process in the past, it's pretty likely that Jinger could very well opt for a home birth, providing there aren't any complications.

And looking back, Counting On did let viewers in on the birth of Jessa Seewald's kids, but TLC's cameras didn't capture it all. Rather, Counting On showed the birth through home video footage. Also, Jill Dillard gave birth on the family's show, 19 Kids & Counting. So it wouldn't be entirely surprising if Jinger decided to follow in her sisters' footsteps and allow cameras to document her birth as well, whether they be TLC's or a family member's.

TLC on YouTube

Of course, Jinger could decide to keep her pregnancy journey private with her husband and only let her family in on the day and simply update fans on the baby news after the little boy or girl arrives, which is more than OK and totally understandable. Giving birth is an intimate time, especially for new parents, and cameras could definitely add an extra dose of unnecessary stress.

But if Jinger decides not show her birth on television, there's still a chance that fans will get to see another Duggar kid become a parent with either Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth or Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, who are both also expecting their first children. Joy-Anna's due date is right around the corner on Feb. 22, so fans may get a glimpse at her birth before anyone else's, should she decide to share it with viewers.

Whichever route she takes, Jinger has plenty of time to make these big decisions and Counting Fans will just have to keep up with the mom-to-be to find out.

