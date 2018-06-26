There's so little time yet so many men during the first few weeks of The Bachelorette. So it can be hard for fans to really get to know them individually. On Becca Kufrin’s season, viewers saw John Graham just a handful of times before Becca sent him packing in Week 5. Yet in his few moments of screen time he still managed to make an impression. Which is why inquiring minds want to know: will John be on Bachelor in Paradise? The former Bachelorette contestant has a lot to offer and seemed like a total gentleman and a legit catch in Becca’s season. Unfortunately she has so many relationships happening right now that she wasn't able to build a lasting connection with him by the fifth episode.

People released a list of contestants for Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and it looks like John will be one of the several handsome dudes looking for love in beautiful Mexico. John, along with many of the manly men on Becca's season, has proven himself to be successful and genuine. I'm hoping that he can get enough air time in Paradise to actually find someone before he’s sent home with no rose and no potential fiancée.

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Becca had two men remaining at the end of the cocktail party to choose from. There was John, who had up until that point had zero drama and seemingly no negativity with Becca, and then Chris Randone, who’d dealt with some insecurities with Becca during the episode. Surprisingly, Becca sent John home rather than Chris.

As viewers may know, John revealed on the first night that he was part of the team that created Venmo, the easy to use money app similar to PayPal. Maybe you've heard of it? And according to his Instagram, he not only does programming, but is also an avid chef, which probably makes him even more likable for the women of Bachelor in Paradise this upcoming season. He even has his own web cooking series where he and his friend make different easy recipes, all while being adorable and maybe even lip-synching in the kitchen while wearing aprons. John truly is one of the good ones who got away this season.

Unfortunately John wasn't able to get a lot of one-on-one time with Becca, so in some ways it makes sense that she chose to send him home over the men she'd spent more time with. Luckily, he won't be gone for long as he is about to appear in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise alongside many other former Becca suitors. These men include former nemeses Jordan and David — so watch out.

While fans may not have been able to get to know John on The Bachelorette all that much, hopefully he’ll fare better on Bachelor in Paradise and will get the opportunity to stay on a little longer. In many cases, contestants who were relative unknowns on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette strike a connection in Paradise and suddenly become stars in their own right. Adam Gottschalk, for example, didn't make a huge impression when he was competing for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's heart, but fans got to see a whole new side of him through his relationship with Raven Gates (which is still going strong, by the way).

Or, at the very least, the chance to make a connection with someone else. In terms of charisma, success, and a genuine desire to find love, John definitely seems like the kind of guy who deserves another chance at finding love. I don’t know if that also means a shot at The Bachelor at some point, but let’s just take this one show at a time.