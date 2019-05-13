Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones sent fans on a rollercoaster of emotions. Viewers cheered for Daenerys when Drogon took down the King’s Landing walls and continued to root for her as Cersei’s armies dwindled down to next to nothing. Then, suddenly, Daenerys was on a rampage, Cersei looked terrified for the first time in the entire series, and Jon finally saw Daenerys for what she is. Now that he could turn against her, will Jon Snow die in Season 8 of Game of Thrones?

You don't stand up to the Dragon Queen and go back on your word of bended knee and survive. Just look at Varys in case you need to be reminded of what Daenerys is capable of doing to those in her inner circle. Granted, Varys did blatantly turn against her, but Jon could end up doing the same now that he has seen the destruction she is capable of.

Jon has managed to survive the long night and now the battle at King’s Landing, but he still has to live through the aftermath of the mad queen’s wrath and I’m not sure if he will. Jon was brought up with honor and raised by noble Ned Stark, who was known throughout Westeros for being honorable almost to a fault. Now, Jon’s own honor could be his undoing if he takes it upon himself to stand up to Daenerys after she reduced a city to ashes.

The Game of Thrones cast and crew have remained tight-lipped about how the series ends and who lives and dies. But at this point, it’s safe to say that Daenerys has to go. The Targaryen madness was flipped on at the start of last night’s battle and I don't think there is a way to just turn it off. If Jon is the one to stand up to Daenerys and potentially kill her himself, he could sacrifice himself to do just that.

Game of Thrones book series author George R.R. Martin promised a long time ago that the show would have a "bittersweet" ending and some fans have clung to that notion throughout the years. If that is still to be believed, then Jon might be forced to kill Daenerys, saving himself and the rest of the remaining Seven kingdoms, but losing a person he loves. He might not be able to love her romantically anymore, but Jon does respect and care about Daenerys. It would definitely be bittersweet for him to kill her himself. And the only way I can see Jon alive at the end of Game of Thrones is if he succeeds in killing Daenerys.

On the other side of the Braavos coin, Jon could face a similar fate as Varys if he tries to stand up to Daenerys now. He bent the knee to her a while ago, but now that he witnessed firsthand what she did in King’s Landing to millions of innocent people, Varys' warnings might be echoing in his mind. If he mentions even a word of his Targaryen lineage and equates that to him being able to rule or help Daenerys rule and that gets back to her, she will very likely burn him too.

Jon probably won't be able to help himself about acting on stopping Daenerys or having her answer for her crimes against humanity. And like Ned’s own honor in accusing Cersei of incest with her brother, Jon’s drive to do the right thing could lead to his execution. The only way I see Jon making it out of Game of Thrones alive is if he keeps his mouth shut or if someone kills Daenerys before she can kill Jon for potential acts of treason.