Khloé Kardashian's daughter hasn't been born yet, and already she's been featured on several episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Good Mama maternity wear designer found out she was pregnant during taping of the reality series, although she somehow managed to keep it a quasi-secret from fans for months after the fact. Khloé and her long-term boyfriend, NBA Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson, also told the whole family about the pregnancy during an episode. But does that mean the little girl will be a regular on the show? Will Khloé Kardashian's daughter be on KUWTK or will she be kept away from the series?

The Revenge Body star is counting down the last few weeks of her pregnancy, ensconced in her new home with Tristan in Cleveland, Ohio and reportedly getting her nest ready to bring her baby home. While Khloé has spent the past year or so living the bi-coastal life, splitting her time between Cleveland and her hometown of Los Angeles, it seems she plans to stay in Cleveland for the arrival of her baby and beyond. Sure, the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are on high alert to hop a plane to Cleveland once the baby arrives. But for the most part, Khloé is a Cleveland girl these days. And that could effect whether or not her daughter appears on KUWTK down the road.

While Khloé hasn't said whether or not her daughter will be on KUWTK, there could be a few factors compelling her to bring her daughter on the show. First of all, I can almost guarantee that momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner will want to include the new baby in the series, especially with the possibility of three little Kardashian/Jenner babies running around on set. Two of Khloé's sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, welcomed little girls at the beginning of 2018; Kardashian West's third child, daughter Chicago, was born on Jan. 15, while Kylie Jenner's first baby, daughter Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1. Those three little girls together are basically the definition of must-see TV.

There's also the family's history of including the next generation in episodes of the show; all of Kourtney Kardashian's kids (sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope) have been regulars on the show since they were little. Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter Dream has been on the show almost as frequently as he has, and Kim Kardashian West's two older children, daughter North and son Saint, have been on KUWTK as well. Not as frequently, of course, but they've been seen.

There is definitely a precedent for showcasing the next generation on KUWTK, but that doesn't mean Khloé plans to follow suit. She admitted on her app during a special Q&A segment that she has no intention of letting her daughter watch the show until she's at least a teenager, which hints at the possibility that she might have more than a few reservations. And there's also the question of Tristan; he tends to stay in Cleveland while Khloé is filming (although he's had a few appearances himself). He might not want his little girl to be in the public eye on such a large scale.

I seriously doubt Khloé will keep her daughter completely away from the public, or if she does I doubt it would be a long term thing. While she might not want her to be on KUWTK, there's always Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.

Honestly, I think fans will just be happy to see a picture or two of all three Kardashian/Jenner babies together. That should keep everyone satisfied for awhile, at any rate.