Adding to the mystery surrounding her pregnancy rumors, Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent from basically everything Kardashian and Jenner for the past nine months, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But now that she's had her baby and the news is finally now out in the open, will Kylie Jenner return to KUTWK or not? It's hard to tell, since there's no official word from the family yet or any good clues in the episode titles for the rest of the season. But here's what KUWTK fans need to know.

When Kylie announced the birth of baby Stormi, she did so with a gorgeous 11-minute video documenting the past nine months of her life. While we all assumed that she was hiding because she didn't want anyone to see her or didn't want the baby or something, it turned out that she was blissfully just living her life without all of our eyes on her.

Which means it's entirely possible that she will come back to the show for the final episodes this season and we'll get to see a little more of what was going while she was waiting for Stormi's arrival. However, that might be rough to do, since they would have filmed this fall and maybe she really doesn't want any of us to see more than what she filmed herself throughout the whole experience.

That would be very fine with me, even though I would kill to see some couch chats between her and Kim complaining about pregnancy or Kourtney lecturing her on what kind of smoothies she should be drinking.

Kylie has long expressed her desire to start a family and settle down. She told ELLE long before we ever had a baby rumor that once she had kids, she would quit Instagram and "not do all this," meaning the fame thing. Kylie told the publication:

Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram. You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life. I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.

She said that in February 2016, so anything could have changed, between then and now. But it might mean that she'll stop doing Life of Kylie now that she's a mom or take a more backseat role on KUWTK, although she sort of does that already. To be fair, fans have found that Life of Kylie has been a bit of a snooze fest for far too long now, so they might even be happy if she decides to quit it. (Or bring new ones if she promises to show the baby and parenting stuff. One never knows when Kris Jenner is behind something.)

It might also depend about what her partner and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, has to say about it. North and Saint West show up very, very rarely on the show because Kim and Kanye West made that decision, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter:

At the beginning, Kanye was like we're absolutely not going to show our kids. That's just not what I want to do. But as time goes on, I want my kids there with me when I'm filming. If we're filming and they run in the room, I'm not going to stop the cameras.

She added that "every season it's up for debate," between her and Kourtney who made the decision together about whether or not the kids are around. Given how Kylie is so private already, it's very likely that she'll be careful with how much exposure her first daughter gets.

All I know is that this family likes to keep the suspense level at "super high," so we're likely not going to have a good answer anytime soon about whether or not Kylie will come back to KUWTK. Fingers crossed though!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.