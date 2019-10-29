Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Halloween With Archie? Something Small May Be Planned

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in the U.K. after their whirlwind royal tour in Africa, thoughts may be turning to the next big thing on their agenda: a little holiday called Halloween, perhaps? But will Meghan Markle even celebrate Halloween with Archie, her 5-month-old son, this year? If the Cambridge crew — Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children — serves as an example, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have a private affair for the spooky holiday.

Much like the United States, people in England do enjoy Halloween festivities. The royal family, on the other hand, isn’t so big on the holiday, something that’s pretty widely known in Great Britain, according to OK! Magazine. Royal expert Christina Reeves told the outlet, "The royals certainly don’t publicly celebrate Halloween, however Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton and sister, Pippa Middleton might put their party planning skills to good use." That sounds like it would be in the way of a small, family affair for the children more than any kind of supersize shindig.

So with that said, Markle, who’s been pretty relaxed about royal rules, might do something small to mark her son's first Halloween. And considering that Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie are reportedly spending Thanksgiving in the United States next month, according to the Daily Mail, Markle may very well want to celebrate this holiday as well. After all, what mama can pass up the chance to dress up their little one as a bumblebee at least once?

If Markle and Prince Harry do decide to dress up little Archie, what might they choose for his costume? One option could be the personalized baseball jersey they were given by the New York Yankees during a MLB game that was played in London in June, 2019.

What's more, Halloween is a bit of a special holiday for Archie’s parents. They were secretly dating until news of their relationship went public in early November 2016. A Halloween party they attended together in Toronto that year was the last chance they had to be together as a clandestine couple, according to The Sun. Since Markle was filming Suits in Toronto at the time, Prince Harry made a quick hop across the pond to see her especially for the holiday, the outlet reported. At the time, Markle had already made three trips to the U.K. to see her beau, friends of the couple told The Sun at the time.

The reason she probably didn’t fly to England to celebrate Halloween is that the holiday just isn’t as big a deal to the Brits. The Telegraph noted that in 2015 about 283 million British pounds worth of candy was sold for the holiday; compare that to 5.34 billion pounds in the United States... Still, old habits (and fun ones) die hard so it seems likely Markle might do something small to mark her baby’s very first Halloween. Keep an eye on their Instagram account and because, who knows, we may even get lucky enough to see an Archie costume pic. One can hope...