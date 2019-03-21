The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast is no stranger to reality TV cameras, especially where it concerns Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The stars grew up on TV, which might explain why they're comfortable living in the public eye. As for whether Stormi will be on KUWTK, it's possible she won't follow in her mama's footsteps anytime soon.

Out of all of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, Kylie might be the most cautious parent regarding social media. The makeup mogul is selective about what she shows of the 1-year-old, and she stopped sharing photos of the baby at one point. Kylie's decision was supposedly spurred by mean comments directed towards Stormi, if you can believe it. Babies should be off-limits, right?

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” an insider reportedly told People in June 2018. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

Given Kylie's past concerns about social media, it's understandable some fans are curious about whether she'll have Stormi star on Season 16 of KUWTK.

As for the answer? It sounds like fans shouldn't hold their breath. "I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself," the mom shared in a recent interview, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kylie's take on this issue reminds me of how Laguna Beach alum, Kristin Cavallari, melded parenting with her new reality show, Very Cavallari. " ... We want them to grow up as normal as possible," Cavallari said about not having her kids film, according to HuffPost. "And so when they’re old enough to decide they want a camera in their face, that’s one thing, but for now we just want to keep them kids.”

Of course, "normal" means something different for everyone. But Kylie Jenner and Kristin Cavallari both bring up a good point in that children deserve a voice in this matter.

Kylie's sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, have been respectful of this sentiment in navigating filming with their kids.

"At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on,’" Kim said about filming, according to People. "But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving [around] them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not.”

Kim's oldest child, North, is able to dictate when she wants to film, a source told People. The insider brought up an example about filming at a restaurant, explaining: “Kim was filming and North expressed that she didn’t want to be on camera, so she sat at a table next to Kim."

Kourtney's eldest son, Mason, is also free to express his feelings about the issue. “Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” Kourtney shared, according to E! News. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’”

It's not clear how Khloé Kardashian feels about this predicament, but I'm sure she'll figure it out in due time.

It's important to note here that if Stormi never appears on KUWTK, it doesn't means fans will be in the dark about her milestones. Kylie does a great job of keeping her followers in the loop, and there's a good chance she'll continue to post pics of the little girl.