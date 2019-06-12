June's puppet master skills became front and center in Wednesday's episode of The Handmaid's Tale, titled "God Bless the Child," but that could all come to pieces by next week. At the end of the Jun. 12 episode, an officer brought in footage of a Canadian rally to free Chicago — another plotline that will undoubtedly unfold in the future. Nonetheless, the clip showed Luke holding baby Nichole, safe and sound. And while June was seen crying out of joy — and probably fear — fans couldn't help but question if the Commander will go after Luke on The Handmaid's Tale now that he knows Nichole's whereabouts.

At this point, everyone should always be afraid for what's coming. In the promotional trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3, Episode 5, titled "Unknown Caller," Hulu shared that Fred and Serena Waterford will not let Nichole go so easily. The teaser immediately launched viewers into an uncomfortable scene at the Waterford household.

"We'd like to arrange a visit with Nichole," Fred says, sitting down next to Serena, June, and Commander Lawrence.

The scene then jumps to a clip of Serena, who seems to be on board with the plan. "Just one visit to say goodbye," she said. June then asks what she will get if she helps the Waterfords meet with Nichole, and Serena replies, "What do you want?" But wait, there's more.

Flashing to a tense scene featuring June in a eerily creepy office, it looks like she agrees. June calls Luke, but this isn't an ordinary phone call — the phone is hooked up to what seems like a recording device. Luke answers, but viewers don't get to see the conversation.

The trailer then jumps to a separate scene between June and Commander Lawrence. June asks, "My husband, do you think he's in danger?"

"We're all in danger" Commander Lawrence replies. Yikes.

Skimming through a a few clips, Hulu briefly shows Luke and Nichole together in a public place, quickly followed by Fred and Serena at an airport.

"Nichole is going to know exactly where she came from and how brave her mother was. That's her story," Luke says.

Although fans don't know who Luke is speaking to at the end of the trailer or if Serena and Fred make their way to Luke and Nichole in Canada, one thing is clear — no one is safe.

On Twitter, The Handmaid's Tale executive producer, Warren Littlefield, revealed why Episode 5 is his favorite out every episode this season. While he applauded the show's director of photography, Colin Watkinson, for directing the episode, he also explained that there were multiple moments that brought him to tears.

"It has a wonderful connection with June and Luke and there's more than one moment where I just go to tears in the episode," the EP said. "There's beautiful photography, some spectacular performances, and you definitely need some Kleenex to get through the episode. But I love it."

Not going to lie, Littlefield's words don't exactly inspire confidence. Although I'm sure "Unknown Caller" will be a dazzling hour of television — as The Handmaid's Tale always is — I'm just scared for what the episode will do to my tear ducts.

The Handmaid's Tale airs Wednesdays on Hulu.