The release date for Disney's new live-action Mulan has been pushed back multiple times over the past few months due to the ongoing pandemic, but families finally have a date they can mark on their calendars. And although the flick's premiere will be different than your traditional movie theater experience, the new Mulan will be available to stream on Disney+. But there is one catch you'll want to know ahead of time.

Disney announced on Aug. 4 that the new Mulan will be exclusively released on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 4. To watch the movie, however, subscribers will need to pay an additional $29.99 to purchase it digitally. You will, of course, also need have a Disney+ account, which costs $6.99 a month. The upside? Once you buy it, you can watch it as many time as you wish as long as you keep your Disney+ subscription.

"We're very pleased to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time, as we've had to unfortunately move our theatrical release date several times," Disney CEO Bob Chapek told The Hollywood Reporter.

In countries where Disney+ isn't available, The Verge reported that Mulan will eventually be released in theaters.

Disney originally planned to premiere Mulan in theaters on March 27, but the date was postponed out of an "abundance of caution" due the coronavirus pandemic. The release date was rescheduled for July, but was again pushed back to premiere in theaters on Aug. 21. But, ultimately, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, Mulan's upcoming release on Disney+ allows families to watch the movie safely at home.

The film, which is a live-action remake of Disney's 1998 animated movie of the same name, stars actress Liu Yifei as the titular character. In February, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she was happy to see people staying home and practicing social distancing, but was hopeful audiences could see the film soon. "People are doing the right thing," she told the news outlet. "They are being really careful with themselves and others. I'm so touched actually to see how they haven't been out for weeks. I'm really hoping for a miracle and that this will be over soon."

So while you wait to stream the new movie next month, you can introduce your little ones to the OG Mulan on Disney+ right now.