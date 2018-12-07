Viewers are already obsessed with Netflix’s latest crime drama, Bad Blood. The series is based on the true story of Montreal mafia boss Vito Rizzuto and his sprawling network of criminal activity. Season 1 of the Canadian drama just hit the streamer with six full episodes, but fans are already asking to see more. So will there be a Season 2 of Bad Blood on Netflix?

Well there’s some good and bad news for Bad Blood fans. The good news is that there is already a second season out there. The Canadian network, City TV, aired the final episode of Season 2 on Nov. 29 — about a week before Season 1 debuted on Netflix. But according to the Toronto Star, Netflix hasn’t yet revealed any details on when Season 2 will hit the platform, so American audiences may have some waiting do. However, fans can take some comfort in knowing that Season 2 will be available in the near future.

Based on Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards’ true-crime book, Business of Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto's Last War, Season 1 of Bad Blood follows Vito Rizzuto — a real-life Canadian gangster who was nicknamed the “Teflon Don” of Montreal — and the rise and fall of his massive Canadian drug smuggling empire. But the show has taken creative liberties with the story, introducing a fictional character named Declan Gardiner who becomes Vito’s right-hand man, and eventually poisons him to death. According to the CBC, however, the real-life Rizzuto died at the age of 67 from pulmonary conditions, after serving ten years in prison that may have taken a toll on his health.

While the first season follows the true-crime story of Rizzuto, the second season is taking more of a fictional turn. Season 2 will follow the fictional character of Declan Gardiner, reported Rogers, and picks up five years after Rizzuto’s murder. The eight-episode season will dive into Declan’s role as the mafia’s new kingpin, and how he handles the network of domestic and international criminals that he deals with. So you won’t be seeing more of Rizzuto in Season 2, because the story is shifting away from Season 1’s characters and plotlines to explore new fictional aspects of Montreal’s crime network.

In an interview with TV, Eh, actor Kim Coates (Declan Gardiner) said that the new season will take on a whole new perspective. “There’s no book anymore, it’s our own highway,” said Coates. “So we start five years later. It’s epic.” He went on to explain that in Season 2, Declan will have to face other international crime organizations, as well as the Organized Crime Task Force. “My world meets their world and it comes together,” he added. “This is going to be bigger than the first season.”

So if you were looking for more true-crime drama in Season 2 of Bad Blood, you might not find what you were expecting. However, if you’re interested in its captivating crime stories, you may find the second season just as exciting as the first. After the popularity of shows like Narcos and Ozark, I’m not surprised that crime-drama fans are giving Bad Blood the buzz it’s getting. I just hope that Netflix lets American audiences in on all the action soon.

Season 1 of Bad Blood is currently streaming on Netflix.

