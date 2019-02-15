When it rains, it pours. From SYFY's Deadly Class to Amazon Prime's The Boys, 2019 is shaping up to be the year of comic book adaptations on television. However, one series has fans buzzing above the rest. On Feb. 15, Netflix unleashes The Umbrella Academy, a refreshing superhero series that puts a darker — and weirder — twist on the hero tropes we've come to know and love. With a steady flow of positive reviews to build some hype before the premiere, fans are already dying to know if there will be a Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

For those unfamiliar with the series, The Umbrella Academy is based on the graphic novels created and written by My Chemical Romance's front man Gerard Way and Gabiel Bá. The story begins in 1989 when 43 babies are mysteriously born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy. Seven of the infants are adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who raises them to become superheroes at the Umbrella Academy.

As fate would have it, Hargreeves' plan eventually falls apart and the team disbands. Seventeen years later, the six surviving — and psychologically damaged — members of Hargreeves' family reunite following the news of their "father's" passing. Now, it's up to Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Vanya (Ellen Page), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) to solve the mystery behind their father's death — and maybe even save the world from the apocalypse.

Netflix on YouTube

While there is plenty of buzz surrounding the premiere of The Umbrella Academy Season 1, a second season hasn't been confirmed by Netflix. It's simply too early in the game to tell. However, it seems that Netflix is interested in the future of The Umbrella Academy and Way has plenty of material for them to source from.

In an interview with Collider, Way reveals:

What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers room was to create an eighteen page document that laid everything out. Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. I gave them the blueprint for what happens, because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.

That being said, Way and Bá don't know everything about their comic book's world. Like the viewers and Netflix team, they'll be unraveling each storyline one mystery at a time.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

"As Gabriel and I tell this story and it keeps going on and on, that’s how we learn about stuff. The more we read, the more we learn," Way said. "We don’t know all the backstory, we don’t know all the secrets, and so these secrets are revealed over time.”

So you might not have gotten the information you were expecting if you were itching for more details about Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. But, with interest coming from all sides of the spectrum, its chances of seeing a potential season two renewal seems high. Until then, fans will just have to wait and see.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 premieres on Netflix Feb. 15.