The time has, unfortunately, come: this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has come to an end. That means there's only one questions on fans minds: Will there be a Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? TLC would be silly to cancel the show now, in my opinion.

As of writing, TLC has not announced a Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. I wouldn't fret, though. While I don't have any insider information, I'd bet that they will announce a Season 3 sooner or later. This is because in their press release for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé (aka the OG of the franchise — The Bachelor of 90 Day Fiancé to Before the 90 Days' The Bachelorette, if you will), TLC mentioned that this season of Before the 90 Days is tracking to be the highest-ranked season of the franchise ever. Not only that, but TLC is the top network for women on Sunday nights — and TLC attributes it to Before the 90 Days. That being said, I don't think they're going to let it go away anytime soon.

Here's another reason fans shouldn't worry about the fate of Before the 90 Days: TLC renewed the show for Season 2 in January, and it premiered in August. That means that if the network plans on following the same airing schedule, Season 3 may be announced early 2019 and premiere that summer.

In the meantime, TLC isn't letting fans forget the franchise at all. In fact, a new season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres the week after the Before the 90 Days tell-all. While none of the couples from this Before the 90 Days season will be on the OG show for the new season, that just means that fans can watch six brand-new couples try to find love in foreign places.

For those who just started watching Before the 90 Days, here's the rundown of the original show: an American and foreigner have 90 days to marry before the k-1 visa expires and the foreigner has to return to their home country. Whereas Before the 90 Days occurs before this process, 90 Day Fiancé is where things get even more real for the couples.

Funnily enough, 90 Day Fiancé and Before the 90 Days aren't the only shows in this franchise. There's also 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and What Now?; the latter is a digital-only series. The former is about couples from the original series who married and now have to face "real life" as a married couple. What Now? also features couples that have appeared on the original show. TLC renewed all four shows at once in January, so fans may have to wait until early next year to see the fate of the other franchise shows as well.

Before then, however, they can enjoy an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé, which I'm sure will have with enough drama to compare to the other seasons. The promo for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé was enough to get me excited to see what's to come:

TLC on YouTube

There are babies, age-differences, and familial issues galore on this season. Judging by the comments on the YouTube video, Season 6 may be the most dramatic yet. Hopefully, then, the void left by the end of Before the 90 Days Season 2 will be filled by this new batch of 90 Day Fiancé episodes. Given that the Before the 90 Days tell-all is airing soon, fans will have all their questions answered and will be ready to see some fresh faces.