On Monday, Southern Charm Savannah wraps up its second eight-episode season with one final look into the lives of young Savannah, Georgia elite — for now (if fans have their way, that is). Bravo has yet to comment on whether the reality spinoff will be renewed for a third season, and viewers are certainly anxious to know the answer. But in the meantime, people are likely wondering if Bravo will hold a Southern Charm Savannah reunion to tide them over.

Southern Charm first premiered on Bravo in March 2014, documenting the lives of several "charmers," aka well-off socialites, living in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Bravo. The show is still going strong five years later, so it makes sense that it's already spawned not one, not two, but three spinoffs. There's RelationShep, starring Southern Charm star Shep Rose; Southern Charm New Orleans; and Southern Charm Savannah. What a world!

It's typical for Andy Cohen to host reunions for Bravo reality shows in between seasons. For the reunions, Cohen gathers the cast together and has them revisit topics from the previous season. (The Real Housewives reunions are known for getting particularly contentious.) He has hosted multiple reunions with the OG Southern Charm cast, and based on YouTube clips from the gatherings, Cohen really has an art for bringing up sensitive topics with impeccable timing. Oof.

Bravo on YouTube

That being said, there was no Southern Charm Savannah reunion between the show's first and second seasons, so it's hard to say if there will be one reflecting on Season 2. But should Bravo decide to hold a reunion, there would be plenty to talk about. For instance, fans have a ton of questions about Catherine Cooper and Lyle Mackenzie's on-and-off relationship. The couple started dating 17 years ago, when they were in high school. Southern Charm Savannah documented Catherine awkwardly turning down Lyle's marriage proposal (and its dramatic aftermath), according to IMDb. She opened up about the proposal in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish last year, telling the site:

It’s a big thing to move forward with when I think it’s important for us to have that conversation and to be on the same page. And we really hadn’t had a chance to talk about it," she explained. "You know, obviously with everything going on the past 10 weeks, there was a lot of, we just didn’t really have a chance to have the conversations that I feel like are necessary leading up to this big moment.

Even though Catherine and Lyle did not get engaged, the show continued to chronicle their rocky relationship. In Season 2, Catherine's cast mates accused her of having something going on with another guy — and in the Season 2 finale that will air Monday, IMDb hints that Lyle may have a secret as well. It's unclear if the couple is still together IRL, and a reunion would certainly help clear things up.

OK, so if the show does get renewed for a third season, here's my math-based prediction on when it will air. Season 1 of Southern Charm Savannah premiered in May 2017, and concluded in June 2017. Season 2 premiered a little more than a year later, in July 2018. So if Season 3 happens (and follows a similar schedule), that means the show likely won't return until September 2019. Wowza. That's pretty far off, but it does give Bravo plenty of time to fly Andy Cohen down to Savannah for a reunion. Here's hoping Bravo reveals some information on Southern Charm Savannah's fate after the season finale.