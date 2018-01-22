'Wonder Woman 2’ Will Be The First Film To Implement New Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines, & It's Huge

Sexual harassment has been a huge issue (to say the least) as of late, especially in the entertainment industry. Thanks to movements including Me Too and Time's Up, some institutions seem to actually be trying to make a positive change. The latest is the Producers Guild of America, the group that represents and protects producers in film and television. As noted on its website, the PGA has been working on a set of guidelines that aim to help producers identify, prevent, and combat sexual harassment. According to Vanity Fair, Wonder Woman 2 will adopt the PGA's new policies, making it the first film to do so.

Vanity Fair reported that PGA co-chairs Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary commented on the guidelines at the PGA Awards Saturday night. They told the crowd that Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven was in negotiations with DC Films for Wonder Woman 2 to be the first movie to implement the new policies. “Our productions must now and forever more be safe places to work for everyone,” McCreary reportedly said at the PGA Awards. “Producers really do set the tone on sets,” Lucchesi said in an interview with Variety. “I do think that if something wrong happened now, many of our members would step in.”

The anti-sexual harassment guidelines are detailed in a blog post on the PGA's website. Guidelines recommend that all productions adhere to laws regarding sexual harassment, provide anti-sexual harassment training, and that all reports of harassment should be listened to emphatically. For those who are victims or witnesses of sexual harassment on set, the PGA recommends keeping a document of what happened (even if you are not comfortable reporting it at the time), and to support and speak up on behalf of someone who has been harassed.

PGA's post also explains how the anti-sexual harassment guidelines came to be. The PGA’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force, in collaboration with Time's Up, has reportedly been working on the recommendations for the past three months. "We’d like to offer an incredible debt of thanks to the members of the Task Force, many of whom worked through the holidays on this document," the post stated. "It’s a testament to the importance of this issue—and the seriousness with which the PGA is addressing it — that so many dedicated individuals devoted so much time and effort to bringing this endeavor to fruition." The post emphasizes that the guidelines will continue to evolve, but that in the meantime, following the guidelines will help provide a "safe and harassment-free workplace on your productions."

It's significant that Wonder Woman 2 will be the first production to officially adopt these rules, because, as io9 notes, several women (including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn) have accused Wonder Woman producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment. In November, it was confirmed that Ratner would not be a part of Wonder Woman 2. Gadot had previously expressed that she did not want to work with Ratner again following the allegations. She later clarified her feelings about the situation on The Today Show, explaining that although the decision was not up to her, "everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything." Shortly after allegations against Ratner broke, Ratner's lawyer denied each of the accusations, according to the BBC. Representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that protects film and television actors, has its own discrimination and harassment policy. However, it's still extremely important that the PGA is now issuing its own guidelines (which will hopefully become an official policy in the future). After all, the influx of survivors coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against men in the entertainment industry this past fall was ignited by Harvey Weinstein, a formerly all-powerful Hollywood producer and PGA member. (The PGA issued a lifetime ban on Weinstein in late October, according to Variety.) Not to mention, producers oversee everyone on set, meaning the PGA guidelines will supposedly protect each and every cast and crew member, no matter which union they are part of. Hopefully the Producers Guild of America's efforts really do make a difference in preventing sexual harassment in Hollywood.

