If you wait to shop the sales that often occur between Christmas and New Year’s, you can score some of the best deals on clothes, electronics, and anything else you've patiently had your eye on all year. There are tons of great year-end deals on car seats, which is good news for anyone with a little one on the way, or parents whose kids have outgrown their old ones (or maybe your current seat had an unfortunate run-in with a bout of car sickness or a particularly sticky snack).

Baby gear can be really costly, but unlike other big ticket items you may be eyeing, you absolutely need a reliable car seat that will keep your children safe and comfy. That doesn’t have to mean you pay full price, however, and this year you’ll find deals on everything from Chrissy Teigen’s favorite car seat brand, (I trust what Chrissy trusts), to staples like Graco, and even a Spiderman option, which will be a savior if your strong-willed little one is convinced that car seats are only for "babies". Read on for 9 of the best year-end car seat deals that you can shop right now, but hurry because they're going as fast as the year did.

1.Graco Contender 65 Graco Contender 65 Convertible Car Seat Target | $140 $119 see on target This convertible car seat can easily transition from rear to forward facing. It accommodates infants and toddlers between 5 and 65 pounds, plus the headrest moves to be comfy for kids of all sizes.

2. Cybex Sirona M Sensorsafe Cybex Sirona M Sensorsafe 2.0 Convertible Car Seat buybuyBABY | $330 $264 see on buybuybaby This smart design will sound an alert if a child unbuckles themself while the car is moving, if the temperature in the backseat gets too hot or cold, or if the adult accidentally leaves the child in the seat after the car is off. Plus, right now you'll save 20% on the convertible option from Cybex.

3. Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-In-1 MAXI-COSI Magellan Max 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat Nordstrom | $400 $300 see on nordstrom Not only can this car seat accommodate up to 120 pounds, it's designed so that the moisture-wicking fabric is removable and machine washable, which is a major plus when a water bottle filled with milk inevitably spills everywhere. If you're tired of basic black this seat also comes in fun colors like purple or blue.

4. Maxi Cosi Pria 85 Ribble Maxi Cosi Pria 85 Ribble Convertible Car Seat Albee Baby | $330 $150 see on albee baby Shake things up with a bright pink car seat that will never get lost in a sea of black baby gear. It has an attached cup holder perfect for thirsty passengers, and it can grow with your child until they hit 85 pounds.

5. Graco Extend2Fit Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Amazon | $200 $138 see on amazon You'll save 30% when you buy this Graco seat from Amazon. It has six recline positions to keep your kiddo comfy, and it's been through rigorous crash testing as part of Graco ProtectPlus Engineered.

6. Safety 1st Guide 65 Safety 1st Guide 65 Convertible Car Seat Amazon | $100 $70 see on amazon This Safety 1st car seat is a great price-point to begin with, but it's made even sweeter with an extra 30% off. Parents with rapidly expanding families with appreciate that this seat is small enough that three can fit side-by-side in the back seats of most cars.

7. Cybex Aton M SensorSafe™ Cybex Aton M SensorSafe™ Infant Car Seat & SafeLock™ Base Nordstrom | $350 $280 see on nordstrom You can feel at ease knowing that advanced safety alerts are sent straight to parents' smartphones with this Cybex option. A clip on the child's chest acts as a sensor and will alert you if you're child is too hot or cold, if they've been seated for too long, and if they've unbuckled or been left in the car accidentally.

8. Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat Walmart | $150 $119 see on walmart The seat pad, harness, and buckle covers on this Graco option are comfy for kids, and parents will appreciate they they're machine washable. Graco uses "open-loop belt guides" that help you correctly position the car seat using the seat belt in your car, plus this model comes in tons of color combinations.