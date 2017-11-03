Your Baby's Chinese Calendar Decoded

When you're expecting a baby, there's no better pastime than dreaming about your baby-to-be's personality, skills, and future. Although time is the only true prophet, learning your baby's Chinese Calendar is an ancient technique that many believe can give you insight into how your baby will turn out. Whether you're just wanting to learn for fun or really seeking some answers you can believe in, the realm of Chinese Zodiac signs is fun to venture into.

In her TED Talk on the topic, ShaoLan Hsueh noted to those who believe the Chinese calendar, simply knowing someone's Chinese sign can provide a shocking amount of insight into their life. "By revealing your zodiac sign, you're also being evaluated," she said. "...Your fortune, or misfortune, your personality, career prospects, and how you will do in a given year" are just a small portion of what can be determined by a zodiac sign.

There are 12 signs, each with an animal namesake. Unlike the Greco-Roman zodiac which has 12 signs for each month of the year, the Chinese Zodiac follows a 12 year cycle, with each year labeled by its animal, starting with a rat and ending with a pig, as Hsueh explained in her video. The zodiac has nothing to do with stars or constellations.

Each animal has specific skills, traits, and flaws, and recommendations can be made to make them happier, wealthier and wiser. Knowing your baby's Chinese zodiac may not influence the decisions you will make when it comes to your child, but it can be fun to get a sneak peek into the type or person they may become.

1 The Rat Giphy Anyone born in 1984, 1996, 2008, or 2020 will be born in the Year of the Rat and therefore, a "rat" themselves. Rats, according to Baby Gaga, are characteristically witty and nurturing. A lucky sign, most Rats expect to be wealthy and make friends easily. They're most compatible with Dragons and Monkeys.

2 The Ox Giphy Babies born in 1985, 1997, 2009, and so forth, are Oxen. Anyone born in the Year of the Ox is dependable, strong, and typically introverted. Although, as the aforementioned Baby Gaga piece suggested, since they have a strong personality, they can tend towards loneliness. Ox are always honest and make great confidants.

3 The Tiger Giphy Tigers are born in 1986, 1998, 2010, and every 12 years afterwards. They are born leaders who often crave control and being alone. They are confident, intuitive, and feel emotions deeply, China Highlights noted.

4 The Rabbit Giphy Rabbits are born in 1987, 1999, 2011, and so on. They're "social bunnies" and typically are most comfortable around large groups of friends. They don't like conflict, but are fiercely protective of their loved ones if need be China Highlights also noted.

5 The Dragon Giphy Long heralded as the luckiest of the animal, Dragons are born during the years 1998, 2000, and 2012. As Hsueh noted in her video, Dragons are often charismatic, and fun to be around. Their egos are often their biggest flaw.

6 The Snake Giphy The intuitive and crafty Snakes are born during the years 1989, 2001, and 2013 and are classic "thinkers." Chinese Zodiac suggested that they can be jealous, but are usually irresistible free thinkers.

7 The Horse Giphy Horses are nomadic and love to see new places. They're born during the years 1990, 2002, and 2014, and Chinese Zodiac noted that they crave closeness with others.

8 The Goat Giphy Although Chinese Zodiac noted that Goats, people born during 1991, 2003, 2015 and so on, are considered the most unlucky, they are typically daydreamers, creatives, and may be overly sensitive.

9 The Monkey Giphy Monkeys are born in 1980, 1992, 2004, and 2016, and according to Huff Post, are intelligent jokesters, who love having fun.

10 The Rooster Giphy Babies born during 1981, 1993, 2005, and of course, this year, 2017, are Roosters. Roosters are typically independent, honest, and as the aforementioned Huff Post piece suggested, competent. However, they can be socially awkward at times.

11 The Dog Giphy Babies born in 1982, 1994, 2006, and 2018 are honest and loyal, just like real puppies. They can struggle with communicating effectively but make up for it in integrity and resourcefulness.