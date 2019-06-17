I’m a Zulily newb, I’m ashamed to say. I’ve been missing out on all of these great deals all my life because I always thought there was a catch of some kind and it was too good to be true. But y’all. It’s not too good to be true, and it’s a wonderful wonderful website and app. There are daily new sales that are usually available for 72 hours, and once the sale ends, they’ll ship your stuff. How awesome, right? And the deals just got better with Zulily’s Thrill Fest Sale — the second annual one, at that.

So what’s so thrilling about this Thrill Fest from June 18 through June 20? Zulily is calling it their “biggest sale-abration of the year,” with “better-than-Black-Friday pricing,” according to the website. And it will be like the typical Zulily sale, which will last for 72 hours and have hundreds of sales on thousands of styles and items. Oh, and if you have a Zulily credit card, you can unlock two special offers when you use it during Thrill Fest. And if you have the Zulily app, you can even win a $5,000 Zulily shopping spree. And on Zulily, $5,000 can definitely go a long way. You can also win a Cuisinart 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cellar valued at $1,170, or other merchandise. All you have to do is “take any action on the app” to automatically be entered. That includes just “hearting a brand,” according to the press release. How easy.

Zulily on YouTube

Still new to the whole Zulily thing? First of all, welcome (and now I don’t feel so bad). And secondly here’s what you have to look forward to if you do sign up: Sales on clothes, home decor, shoes, kids clothes, toddler clothes, baby clothes and gear, maternity, men’s clothes, DIY and personalized items, and super low prices on name brand items you love — including True Religion, Sperry, Hanes, Tory Burch, Crocs, OshKosh B'gosh, Puma, and more. Y’all, I even got a splash pad for my 1-year-old’s birthday party for just $15, when it was originally $75. I was stoked. Zulily has a ton of stuff for a summer full of fun, like floats and other pool toys for up to 45% off.

Hudson Baby Blue Whale Swaddle Wrap Set $77.99 $21.99 Zulily

Want to revamp the style of your home decor? They have quilts for less than $30 (up to 80 percent off), kids' room items for up to 65 percent off, patio deals up to 65 percent off, curtains for up to 80 percent off, and more. Popular perfume and cologne favorites are up to 60 percent off, and of course, as always, most of the clothing is between 60 percent and 80 percent off. And these are just their regular run-of-the-mill sales that they have daily. Can you imagine what the Thrill Fest Sale will entail?

Dr. Brown's Natural Flow 8-Oz. Baby Bottle - Set of Three $17 $10.99 Zulily

So be sure to grab the free Zulily app by June 18 and sign on to check out “better-than-Black-Friday” deals without having to camp out at your favorite stores. This sale extravaganza will last until June 20.