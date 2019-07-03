Your child won't remember their first birthday when they get older, but when they look back at the pictures you took, they'll see how beloved they were. There are so many moments you'll want to capture in photographs that first year, and turning one is perhaps the biggest moment of all. If you're planning to share those photos for your friends and family members to be a part of the festivities from afar, these sweet Instagram captions for first birthdays will help convey the magic of the day.

Whether you're celebrating with a Kardashian-level bash or keeping it simple with a smash cake and some family and friends, you're obviously going to need to take tons of cute photos to remember everything. You only turn 1 once, after all, and you and your child will both want to look back on the special memories someday. My oldest child is almost 4 by now, but I still love flipping through pics from her 1st birthday bash, and seeing how much she's grown and changed since then (and what an awesome job I did planning that party, to be honest).

These 29 cute captions are perfect for a special baby's big day, whether you want something funny, something sentimental, or something perfect for that epic cake smash.

Sentimental Happy 1st Birthday Instagram Captions You may not remember today, but I'll never forget it.

You're the one unwrapping all the presents today, but you're the greatest gift I could ever ask for.

When you were born, I thought I couldn't possibly love you any more than I did in that moment. But I was so wrong, because I've loved you more and more every single day since then.

I had no idea how much love and happiness could be packed into a single year, until this past one as your mama.

Today and every day, I love you more than you could ever possibly know.

On your very first birthday, I'm torn between wanting you to stay this little forever, and being so incredibly excited to see how you grow and change as you get older.

No matter how grown up you get, I'll always think of you as my sweet little baby.

On your first birthday and every birthday to come, may you be filled with as much joy as you bring everyone around you.

We've celebrated your first smile, your first giggle, your first step, and now, we get to celebrate the biggest first of all — your very first birthday.

It's fun to be one, but then again, every day with you is the best day ever.

One year ago, you made me a mom. I'm not sure what I did to deserve the incredible honor of raising an angel like you, but I'm so glad that you're mine.

They say the days are long and the years are short, and this first year has certainly gone by in the blink of an eye. Don't grow up too fast, my love.

My one-derful birthday baby, I hope you're always as happy as you are on this momentous day.

Literary 1st Birthday Instagram Captions Johnathan Ball/Shutterstock “I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my baby you'll be.” — Robert Munsch

"When I was one, I had just begun." — A.A. Milne

“Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you.” — Dr. Seuss

“Every day is a gift. But some days are packaged better.”― Sanhita Baruah

“All children, except one, grow up.” — Peter Pan

1st Birthday Cake Smash Instagram Captions Your first taste of sugar became your first bath of sugar.

Let them eat cake! And let them stay little.

A first birthday is the perfect excuse to try some cake.

Hulk Smash? More like CAKE SMASH.

To be fair, I want to eat all of my birthday cakes like this, too.

If you can’t blow out the candles on your own cake, you might as well smash it.