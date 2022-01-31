Between folklore, legends, and myths, March 17 has become synonymous with leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, and celebrating the luck of the Irish. While having an excuse to enjoy a pint of Guinness is fun and all, are there any old wives tales about St. Patrick’s Day babies? It turns out, these lucky little charms are born to succeed.

If you do a quick search for superstitions about St. Patrick’s day, you’ll be flooded with reminders to wear green, meal planning tips for corned beef and cabbage, and reasons why it’s good luck to kiss someone who’s Irish. Oddly enough, though, there aren’t a ton of legends about babies born on the holiday.

"There really is no great richness of tradition regarding babies born around the time of St Patrick's Day," Bairbre Ní Fhloinn, an assistant professor in the School of Irish, Celtic Studies, and Folklore at University College Dublin, tells Romper. However, just because there aren’t historical or superstitious legends doesn’t mean there aren’t any themes when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day newborns. "Babies born at that time were sometimes called after the saint," Fhloinn says, so don’t hesitate to name them Patrick or Patricia in honor of their birthday.

Since there isn’t much to be said about St. Patrick’s Day babies in terms of legends, another way to get some insight into their personalities is by looking to the stars. In an email to Romper, astrologer and author, Donna Stellhorn references the book An Astrological Mandala by Dane Rudhyar which describes the energy of March 17 as “a fertile garden under a full moon revealing a variety of full-grown vegetables.” So, what does being born into this energy mean for someone’s personality? “I would interpret this as an instinctive urge to try new things, to see what grows,” says Stellhorn, “There will be a desire to create things that are not only beautiful but also practical, and a need to bring forth things that are beneficial that help others.”

Here are a few other things legends and astrology can teach us about St. Patrick’s Day babies.

1. They’re Well Balanced

Based on their astrological birthday profile, St. Patrick’s Day babies are both sensitive and practical. Stellhorn’s interpretation of this is that babies born on March 17 want to keep the peace, are less likely to argue, and more likely to find ways to compromise (in this case, it seems like the parents of St. Patrick’s Day babies are the lucky ones). That being said, Stellhorn is quick to point out that this willingness to keep balance does not mean they are weak. “They have an inner resilience that makes them unshakable at their core,” she explains, “It's like they have enough strength on the inside to be soft and kind on the outside.”

2. They’ll Enchant You

If you go by their zodiac birthday profile, babies born on March 17 have a “personality of magical sparkle” (does it get much better than that?). As if that’s not enough, they’re also said to have an “ethereal quality about them” and are described as being “enchanting company” to anyone. Stellhorn credits these amazing qualities to the position of the sun on March 17. “In the Encyclopedia of Astrology by Nicholas Devore, published in 1947, he lists this position for the sun as the Exaltation of Venus,” she says. “Venus is the planet of harmony, beauty, art, and having a positive outlook,” Stellhorn explains, so with all of those wonderful characteristics influencing the day (and, thus, babies born on that day), it’s no wonder St. Patrick’s Day babies are so enchanting.

3. They'll Be Lucky (But They’ll Need Your Help)

"The shamrock was an old Druidic mystic emblem in Ireland [and] was considered a lucky symbol," author Farrin Chwalkowski writes in Symbols of Arts, Religion, and Culture: The Soul of Nature. It’s not really a secret that a four-leaf clover is a symbol of luck, however, since there happen to be more around on St. Patrick’s Day, parents have a better opportunity to follow Irish tradition by putting one in their baby’s bassinet. According to Chwalkowski, shamrocks were traditionally tucked into a newborn baby’s bassinet for good luck and spirituality. As an added bonus, this small act may bring a little extra good luck to the parents, too, because some say that while finding a four-leaf clover brings you luck, giving it to someone else will then double your luck.

4. They’re Full Of Deep Thoughts

According to their birthday horoscope, St. Patrick’s Day babies are “known for spirituality and passion,” and Stellhorn says there’s a good reason for this. “In the Dwadashamsas system of Astrology, on March 17, the sun is in Pisces with the overlay of Libra and Scorpio energy,” she explains, and this particular combination creates a very powerful energy. “The Pisces energy gives compassion and understanding, the Libra energy brings a desire to connect with others, and Scorpio energy brings an intensity to the mix.” Thanks to all of this energy, you can expect someone born on St. Patrick’s Day to ponder the meaning of life, look inward, and analyze things philosophically. Basically, a March 17 baby will be deep, and they’re going to look at everything in unique ways and will have a fierce passion for the things they believe in.

Even if there aren’t any centuries-old Irish legends declaring St. Patrick’s Day babies to be luckier than most, there is still plenty of evidence suggesting they won’t be short on luck throughout life. Who knows, maybe that good luck will rub off on you, too.

Experts:

Bairbre Ní Fhloinn, an assistant professor in the School of Irish, Celtic Studies, and Folklore at University College Dublin

Donna Stellhorn, Astrologer and author